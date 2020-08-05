50 Years Ago

From the Herald and Democrat in 1970

Bill Westover, 23, winner of the Bronze Star for heroism, Army Commendation Medal and two Purple Hearts, plus a number of other medals a soldier is awarded, was somewhat shocked when Hollis Scarbrough, owner of Scarbrough Ford Inc. called to offer congratulations. "What for?" Bill asked. When told he was the lucky winner of the 1959 Ford Station Wagon and "to come on out," he could only shake his head. Having made an 800 mile round trip to Nebraska City, Neb., over the weekend, taking a relative home for his wife's mother, Bill had forgotten all about registering for the car. Back at home he was still trying to comprehend all this. The next morning while doing yard work, he wanted to know why I (Laura Clark) had been confident of his winning. We had both stopped work on Thursday morning before the drawing, acting on a hunch to go "immediately" to register, I explained it as "important." Returning home I thought of a prayer breathed when our names were dropped into the box – "Dear God, let one of us be "it"; if Bill needs a car more than I do, let it be." --Laura Clark

25 Years Ago

From the Herald-Leader in 1995

Justin Blisard, son of Dale and Chris Blisard, of Siloam Springs, a senior, and Cody Richmond, son of Eddie and Susan Richmond, of Siloam Springs, a junior at Siloam Springs High School, had just returned from national High School Rodeo Finals in Gillette, Wyo. It was an eight-day rodeo with two performances daily, July 17-23. A Chris Ledoux concert was held on Sunday night to kick off the week of rodeo. In order to compete at the National Finals, contestants had to finish in the top four in their event in their state. Blisard finished second in the state and Richmond finished fourth, both in calf roping. The state finals were held in Conway, Ark., in June.

10 Years Ago

From the Herald-Leader in 2010

Dustin Dixon, of Siloam Springs, was honored as the recipient of the 2010 Arkansas Governor's Award. Dixon received the award at the 64th Annual Arkansas 4-H Awards of Excellence Banquet held during the Arkansas 4-H O-Rama.

He was selected among two other nominees to receive the award.

The Arkansas 4-H Governor's Award was instituted in 1983 and was designed to recognize one outstanding Arkansas 4-H member each year.

This award is available only to current or former state 4-H record book winners.

The award is based upon a current year's 4-H record book and the Governor's Award application.

Dixon was presented with a silver tray and $1,000 scholarship by Anne Sortor, state leader for 4-H youth development, and Mark Harrison with Gov. Beebe's office.

4-H is the youth development arm of the University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture.