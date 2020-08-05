What made you decide to run for another term?

When I decided to run for city board eight years ago, there were several areas I felt were neglected by the administration at the time and the board, and I wanted to try to have those issues addressed. Many of these issues have been resolved but a few remain. I would like to finish what I started.

What do you feel you have accomplished while serving as a city director?

In cooperation with other directors, we have built a state-of-the-art library; rebuilt Fire Station Two and relocated Fire Station Three; updated resources and equipment for the fire and police departments; built a city park and amphitheater and updated city parks.

In addition we have created a kayak park; improved the Family Aquatic Center and rebuilt several major streets. We have implemented a financial plan for the city to follow and created several new areas for public enjoyment.

What would you like to do in your next term?

We have come a long way in developing a plan for street and sidewalk improvement, I would like to press on to see these plans implemented. Our children and senior citizens still walk in the streets and this is a dangerous situation that must be corrected. I would also like to see the city identify other revenue sources that would provide greater flexibility for financing our city budget.

How long have you lived in Siloam Springs?

My wife and I have lived in Siloam Springs since 2005. My wife is a graduate of Siloam Springs High School and John Brown University.

Do you have a family?

Yes, I have four grown kids. Two of them are in Virginia and the other two live here in Arkansas. I also have four grandchildren and one great-grandson.

Are you involved in any civic organizations?

I have been involved in Arts Center of the Ozarks; Kiwanis Club; Genesis House Board; Arkansas Municipal League Advisory Board; Circle of Life Hospice and other civic clubs. While this is not a civic organization, I am a member of Sager Creek Community Church where my wife and I have been involved in teaching K-2 children's church classes.

What is your occupation?

I am retired with 53 years experience as an accountant and financial advisor. I currently counsel individuals to help with their financial plans.

Do you have any hobbies?

My wife and I love searching for flea market treasures and I enjoy creating stained glass projects. I also have been known to don a red suit and black boots toward the year's end and relax in a big chair.

Is there anything else you would like to add?

Siloam Springs is a wonderful family-friendly town. While I know we must be willing to adapt to change, I am not willing to bring about any changes that would remove the family-oriented, spiritually-based atmosphere this great city is known to possess. Progress at any cost is not a thing I support.