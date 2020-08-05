The story "WSS business holds fundraiser" published in the July 29 issue of the "Herald-Leader," incorrectly stated that free soda and water will be available to players at the Oak Tree Event Center in West Siloam Springs, Okla., during the police department fundraiser on Aug. 2 through 8. The correct information is that any player who scores a hole-in-one on holes four, five and eight will receive a free soda.
The newspaper apologizes for the error.
Sponsor Content
Comments
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.