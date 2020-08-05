The story "WSS business holds fundraiser" published in the July 29 issue of the "Herald-Leader," incorrectly stated that free soda and water will be available to players at the Oak Tree Event Center in West Siloam Springs, Okla., during the police department fundraiser on Aug. 2 through 8. The correct information is that any player who scores a hole-in-one on holes four, five and eight will receive a free soda.

The newspaper apologizes for the error.