Have you ever been on a city board before?

Yes. I served on the board between 2015-2018. Before that I was on the planning commission.

What made you decide to run for a new term?

I enjoy doing it. I love Siloam Springs and its people. I thought I was doing a good job. I know the procedure and always ask the proper questions before the meeting. Also not many people want to do it.

How do you see the state of Siloam Springs and how would you make it better?

I think the state of Siloam Springs is pretty good. The coronavirus dealt a blow to the city's economy. We had to cancel a lot of projects. The Main Street Redesign Project is on hold right now. We have good people keeping an eye on the money. We may need to slow down a bit and watch our spending.

What were some of your accomplishments when you were on city board?

We started and built the new overpass on Cheri Whitlock Drive out by Gates Rubber Company. We built the library, Memorial Park, the Chautauqua Amphitheater and the Eliana Chacon Memorial Park. I also voted to replace Lake Francis Drive between the railroad tracks and Highway 59 and repair West Kenwood Street between Holly Street and Carl Street. I was off the board when they were completed, but I voted for those projects.

What made you decide to stop serving on the board?

I was defeated in 2018.

Do you have a family

I have a wife, Wanda. She has three kids and I have two sons. One lives in New York State and the other lives in Siloam Springs.

Do you have any hobbies?

I like to ride a bicycle and walk. I also enjoy listening to classical music.

What is your occupation?

I am a retired teacher.

Are you part of any civic organizations?

No.

Is there anything else you would like to add?

I'll be dedicated. Unless something drastic happens I will be at every meeting. I will be prepared to do business at the meetings, will have asked the questions and will be ready to cast a vote.