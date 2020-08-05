The Siloam Springs golf teams opened the season Monday in the Ultimate Auto Group Invitational held at Big Creek Golf & Country Club in Mountain Home.

The Siloam Springs boys finished eighth out of nine teams with a team score of 380.

Cabot was first at 297, while Conway was second at 317, followed by North Little Rock 320, Mountain Home 339, Greenwood 342, Shiloh Christian 348, Marion 371, Siloam Springs 380 and Harrison 430.

Brayden Fain led the Panthers with a 94. Breck Soderquist and Max Perkins each shot 95, while Chris Svebek shot 96 and Miles Perkins 99.

Cabot's Carson Stephens led with a 67, while his teammates Jacob Knowlton and Easton Denney were second and third, respectively, with 72 and 74.

The Lady Panthers placed ninth out of nine teams in the field with a team score of 346. Cabot was first at 237, followed by Mountain Home 264, Conway 278, Greenwood 287, Marion 314, North Little Rock 317, Mount St. Mary 319, Shiloh Christian 326 and Siloam Springs 346.

Emily Self led Siloam Springs with an 18-hole round of 105, while Brooke Smith shot 114, Baylee Morris 127, Kate Gryder 133 and McKenzie Sontag 135.

Cabot's Emerson Doyle led with a 73, while teammate Holly Heslep shot 75.

Due to covid-19 travel regulations, Siloam Springs did not participate in the final round on Tuesday. The Lady Panthers competed Tuesday in the Springdale Har-Ber Wildcat Invitational. Results were not available at presstime.