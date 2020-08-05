Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader A 12-hour Let Us Worship event took place in Twin Springs Park. The free event was not sponsored by any one church and included performances by local churches and musicians culminating in a concert by Sean Fuecht on Friday evening. Fuecht made an appearance on Fox News on Thursday to speak out for the right to hold worship gatherings in California and has been involved in a series of Let Us Worship protests in California. Because Arkansas is under different circumstances, local organizer Todd Varnadoe said the event in Siloam Springs was not a protest but a peaceful assembly to worship. State covid-19 safety directives do not apply to places of worship, according to a letter from Arkansas Department of Health. However, the ADH did recommend safety measures such as requiring masks, keeping audience members 12 feet apart while singing and posting safety signs at entrance points.

