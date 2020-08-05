The murder of Emmett Till

In 1955, Emmett "Bobo" Till, a 14-year-old Black boy from Chicago, was visiting his uncle in Money, Miss.

He was accused of talking to a white woman and "wolf whistling" at her.

The woman's husband and his half brother brutally beat and killed the boy.

Although they admitted in court they had abducted the boy, they were acquitted by an all-white, all-male jury in 67 minutes after four days of trial.

One juror stated it would not have taken that long but they stopped for a soda. There were many nuances in the traditional relationship between Black and whites, which contributed to this act of terror on the Blacks of the time.

However, after their acquittal, these men recounted the details of beating and killing the boy, which was recorded in "Look" magazine. Of course their story was embellished with ample "self-justification" for their act of hatred.

All the people directly involved were "Christians." Bobo's uncle was a preacher and the killers and their families were devoted Baptist every Sunday church-goers.

Very little has changed during the last 65 years since Emmett Till's murder. Blacks are still being murdered by law enforcement and still not getting justice in the courts. White evangelical Christians are still approving, defending, supporting and voting for the man who is famous for approving, defending, and supporting the rights of KKK, Neo-Nazi, and White Supremacist Militia "Christians" to hate and terrorize non-white people.

Jesus said, "You are the ones who declare yourselves just and upright in the sight of men, but God knows your hearts [your thoughts, your desires, your secrets]; for that which is highly esteemed among men is detestable in the sight of God." Luke 16:15 AMP.

Trump claims to be "a very good Christian" but, also claims he has never made a significant "mistake" and seeks neither repentance nor forgiveness from God, which makes God out to be a liar. 1 John 1:10

1 Corinthians 5:11-13 and 2 Corinthians 6:14 tell Christians not to hook up with the man who makes God out to be a liar.

No self-respecting person wants to hear about the "Jesus" from these delusional "Christians." No decent person who has read or heard the beatitudes (Matthew 5:3-10) and associated that with a kind and loving Jesus, has any respect for Robert Jeffress, Franklin Graham and these other "so-called Christian leaders."

Oren Piper

Siloam Springs