What made you decide to run for city board?

I wanted to do something differently that I've never done before. I have the experience behind me to do it through managing nonprofits and working on various board positions. I am familiar with how cities work and nonprofits work. I feel it is the same few people running each time and I wanted to be a voice for the younger generation.

Have you previously served on city board?

No, I have not.

How do you see the state of Siloam Springs and how would you make it better?

I think that Siloam Springs is a fantastic town. We have done a good job of managing our resources but I feel there is still a lack of leadership. I believe we could be more fiscally responsible as a city. I think with different people in office we would make Siloam Springs better.

How long have you lived in Siloam Springs?

I've lived in Siloam Springs for 24 years.

Do You have a family?

I have a six-year-old son.

What is your occupation?

I own a restaurant group and catering service.

Do you have any hobbies?

I ride motorcycles and play music. I also enjoy riding my bicycle and kayaking.

Are you part of any civic organizations?

I am vice commander of American Legion Post 29 and am getting involved with Main Street Siloam Springs.

Is there anything else you would like to add?

I am a veteran of the U.S. Navy. I love and care about the city of Siloam Springs. I think whether I win or lose I am making a statement that even if you are young you can still have a voice and do what you want to do.