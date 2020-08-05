Albertha "Bep" Henrica Maria Morrison Barnes

Albertha "Bep" Henrica Maria Morrison Barnes passed away peacefully on July 31, 2020, at the Circle of Life Hospice Home at Legacy Village in Bentonville, Arkansas, from complications related to Alzheimer's.

Born July 26, 1943, in Heemstede, The Netherlands, to Pieter Cornelis and Albertha Henrica Maria Snoeks, her early years were spent amid the occupation of her homeland during WWII. Bep finished school and attended secretarial college, where she later graduated and obtained a job with MK-Shand, an international pipeline company. She met her first husband, Joe Morrison Sr. at the workplace, and they married in 1967.

After her boys were born, Bep was a stay-at-home mom. There are many happy memories of her shuttling Joe and Earl's shinty and soccer teammates to games in their family station wagon.

She taught the boys soccer and was known to cheer from the sidelines, "Hup Joe/Earl, Hup."

Her sons also remember that she was the kind of mom who would listen without judgment and answer any questions they had about life and growing up. She was more than a mom -- she was a friend.

The family moved to Strathpeffer, Scotland, where her rose garden was a popular stop for tourists visiting the quaint village. They also spent many years in Gainford and East Cowton, England, before moving to Siloam Springs, Arkansas, in 1982.

After becoming a widow in 1985, Bep returned to the workforce. She is most known as the beloved director of the Sager Creek Arts Center. Her leadership at the arts center included everything from grant writing and development to cleaning the restrooms. Her ready smiles and laughter made Bep a favorite of the Siloam Springs Community. In 2012, she was the recipient of the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce "Pioneer Citizen Award." She also served a term as president of the Siloam Springs Rotary Club.

Bep loved the arts, gardening, reading and driving (with a heavy foot!). She was fluent in four languages--Dutch, German, French and English and never lost her beautiful accent. Some of her best friends were the numerous dogs and cats that she cared for during her lifetime; however, her human friends and family could always count on a hot cup of tea and ginger snaps when visiting her home.

Upon retirement and her second marriage to Tony Barnes in 2008, the couple enjoyed traveling/cruises, classic car shows and Friday night meals with friends.

Bep was preceded in death by her father, mother, five siblings and first husband, Joe Morrison Sr.

She is survived by her husband Tony Barnes of Siloam Springs, Arkansas; two sons, Joe (Shellie) of Fayetteville, Arkansas, and Earl (Tonya) of Kansas, Oklahoma; as well as two grandchildren, Jacob and Riley.

A private family service will be held August 7, 2020, at Grace Episcopal Church in Siloam Springs, Arkansas.

An onine guestbook is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, D.C. 20090. Please designate the Arkansas chapter.

Wayne Allen Denny

Wayne Denny, 76, lifetime resident of Jay, Okla., died Aug. 1, 2020, at his home.

He was born Jan. 31, 1944, in Jay, to Jake Denny and Ruby McKinley Denny. He was a school teacher and a welder. He was of the Pentecostal faith and attended Heart of Praise Church near Jay.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Hazel Turnbull.

Survivors include his wife, Shirlene of the home; sons, Fred and Tracy Denny, both of Colcord, Okla., and, Carwin LaRue of Kansas, Okla.; daughters, Bridget Nichols of Colcord, Melody Denny of Greeley, Colo., and Autumn Denny of Jay; stepsons, Scotty Paden of Corydon, Ind., Bear Paden of Secor, Ill.; and stepdaughter, Naya Buck of Corydon; 20 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren; brothers, Dean Denny of Owasso, Okla., Kenneth Denny of Catoosa, Okla., and Carl Denny of Colcord.

Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs, Ark. Visitation will be limited to 150 at a time and everyone will be required to wear their own face mask, per the guidelines set forth by the state of Arkansas.

The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, at Heart of Praise Church near Jay, with Pastor Eric Thornburg officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Herman cemetery.

An online guest book is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Wasson Funeral Home of Siloam Springs is in charge of arrangements.

Anne Lynette 'Lynn' Nix

Anne Lynette "Lynn" Nix, 68, of Gentry, Ark., died Aug. 1, 2020, at Willard Walker Hospice in Fayetteville, Ark.

She was born Aug. 20, 1951, in Dallas, Texas, to John and Evelyn (Penrose) Draper. She married Randall Nix in Tulsa, Okla. She was active in church serving in many capacities, in First Baptist Church Gentry and Cornerstone Baptist Church, Cherokee City, Ark. She loved to collect dolls, crystal and antique kitchen items, along with loving photography, sewing and cooking.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include her husband, Randall of Gentry; daughters, Beth Nix of Rogers, Ark., and Rebecca Nix of Gentry; brothers, Harvey "Dusty" Draper and wife Barbara of Farmington, N.M., and Charles Shaw and wife Rita of Bartlett, Tenn.; and sister, Mary Griffin of Gentry; and a host of other family members.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at Wasson Memorial Chapel in Siloam Springs, Ark. Burial will be at Gentry Cemetery.

An online guest book is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Wasson Funeral Home of Siloam Springs is in charge of arrangements.

Virginia Bridges Kugel-Zank

Virginia (Bridges) Kugel-Zank passed away on August 1, 2020, at her home in Branson West after a three-year battle with metastatic breast cancer. Virginia was born April 29, 1942, the daughter of the late Hayes and Imogene (Leach) Bridges in Plainview, Arkansas.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at Kimberling City United Methodist Church in Kimberling City, Missouri. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the church. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, August 6, 2020, at New Bethel Cemetery in Plainview, Arkansas. A memorial service will also be held in Marshall at a later date. Memorials may be made to Quest Pre-School at Kimberling City United Methodist Church in care of Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home in Marshall. Friends may sign the online register book at www.campbell-lewis.com

Virginia grew up in Plainview, Arkansas, excelling as a student and an outstanding basketball player at Plainview High School. She attended John Brown University. While at JBU Virginia met Martin J. Kugel and they were married June 2, 1963. Marty passed away March 1, 1992. After graduation Virginia and Marty began their teaching and coaching careers at Higbee High School in Higbee, Missouri. They moved to Hallsville in 1965 and then to Marshall in the fall of 1967. She completed her Master of Art degree in English from The University of Central Missouri in 1978. Virginia taught English literature and composition for the next 28 years, retiring in 1994. Later that year she began, what would become, her second career at Missouri Valley College, first as an adjunct professor of English then as the founder and director of The Learning Center in addition to classroom professor. She retired from the classroom in 2008, but worked as a researcher and education consultant until her retirement in 2017. Virginia was sponsor of the Marshall High School Pom-Pom squad from 1973 to 1994 and Drill Team 1969-1994. She was a Lay minister of the United Methodist Church, member of the Marshall Community Chorus and First United Methodist Church Choir. She was a member of the Optimist Club of Marshall and served as baseball/softball commissioner and many more community programs over the years.

Professionally, Virginia was recognized as teacher of the year at MHS multiple times. She served as President of the Missouri Association of Teachers of English in 1985-86, was a publisher consultant for many years, and served on several Missouri Department of Education committees. She was recognized in 1999 by Missouri Governor Mel Carnahan with the Governor's Outstanding Educator Award. That same year she received the John McCallum Teaching Excellence Award at MVC. In 2010 she was recognized as the MVC Woman of the Year and inducted into the Woman's Hall of Fame. In retirement, Virginia served on the Kimberling City United Methodist Church Pastor of Parish Committee and the Quest Pre-School Board of Directors. She also served as Chairman of the Architectural Control Committee for Stonebridge Village.

Virginia's first love has always been family! Her daughters, Cindy Kugel (Jeff) and Melissa Couch have been her primary focus throughout her life. In 2003 granddaughter, Lydara Couch, was born and added new meaning to Virginia's life and a treasured new name, Gigi! Together, the "Kugel Girls" have had a lifetime of happy memories and special days.

Virginia married Dale Zank November 25, 1994, and they have had over 25 special years together!

Virginia was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Bill and husband Martin Kugel.

Virginia is survived by husband Dale; daughters, Cindy Kugel (Jeff) and Melissa Couch; granddaughter, Lydara Couch; her brother, Bob Bridges (Ann); sister, Judy Chastain; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Joe Eagleman and Doris (Kugel) Eagleman and Royce Schierding and Jo. Several nieces and nephews, Heather Xayavongsa, Amy Bridges, Sara Chastain, Chris Bridges, Matthew Bridges, Beth Schierding, Kristy Teska, Greg Eagleman and Kent Eagleman.

She has a large extended family including Bryan and Norine Gaskill, Graciela and Ezra Gaskill, many former students, and community friends.

Virginia described her life concept as granite and sand. Granite being stability of family and sand being the strands of change. She has always been the granite for those of us mourning her passing and yet, like the sand, she changed everyone's world she came in contact with! Granite and sand – Heaven is a better place today with Virginia in it!

