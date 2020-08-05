Photo submitted Abby Trinidad (left), events and marketing coordinator for Main Street Siloam Springs, takes a behind the scenes selfie with emcee Tyler Carroll and Stacy Morris, Main Street Siloam Springs executive director, during the virtual Main Event on July 24.

The Main Event, the 10th annual fundraiser for Main Street Siloam Springs, went virtual on July 24.

The fundraiser was conducted on a Facebook live stream and included guest videos by special speakers. The nonprofit, which promotes downtown Siloam Springs, worked with John Brown University's studio to produce the virtual event, according to Abby Trinidad, Main Street Siloam Springs events and marketing coordinator.

Even though the event was in a different format this year, it went very well and was a success, Trinidad said. She credited JBU staff members for helping put together a professional program.

Executive Director Stacy Morris worked to create a picture of Main Street's past, present and future throughout the program, Trinidad said. Prerecorded speakers included Shirley Dilbeck, Heather Lanker, Brad Burns, Cammi Hevener, Jen Butler and Meredith Bergstrom.

"It was kind of nice to celebrate what Main Street has done and where we plan to go," she said.

The Sons of Otis Malone capped off the evening with a performance and provided background music throughout the event.

The virtual event was free, but supporters were able to purchase tickets as a way of donating to the nonprofit, which came with several perks including a $15 gift certificate to a downtown restaurant, free ice cream from Pure Joy and a free crowler of beer from Ivory Bill Brewing. More than 80 people purchased tickets to support Main Street Siloam Springs, Trinidad said.

Overall, the event brought in $17,000 for Main Street Siloam Springs, Trinidad said. The live and silent auction also took place online using event.gives, she said. While the live auction suffered some from the lack of social interaction, the silent auction performed nearly three times better than previous years because people had a week to sign up and bid against each other, she said.