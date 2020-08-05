Interim Health Department Secretary Jose Romero speaks to reporters at the Capitol in Little Rock on Wednesday in this still of video provided by the governor's office. Gov. Asa Hutchinson said he has tapped Romero to become the agency's permanent secretary.

Arkansas recorded 912 new cases of covid-19, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Wednesday, as well as 18 more deaths of infected patients.

At the news conference Hutchinson also announced that he has tapped interim Department of Health Secretary Jose Romero to serve in the role permanently.

Of the new cases, 158 were in correctional facilities, Hutchinson said, mostly the Delta Regional Unit, a state prison in Chicot County.

Hospitalizations decreased by 10 to 516, Hutchinson said. The 18 additional deaths bring the toll to 508.

The number of tests performed in the previous 24 hours was 5,077, which Hutchinson said was a lower figure than he would like to see. Testing nationally has lagged amid a shortage of materials and long wait times for results.

Romero said the number of active cases Wednesday was 6,937 including 88 in nursing homes, 513 in correctional facilities and 6,336 in the general population.

Hutchinson said the state plans to test all of the inmates incarcerated in state prisons by the end of the month. He said 10 facilities have already completed testing, including the Delta Unit, leaving nine others to test.

He has authorized 10 National Guard members to assist with the effort.

Counties with highest numbers of new cases included Chicot with 149, Pulaski with 79, Sebastian with 51, Washington with 42, Mississippi with 35, Garland with 29, Craighead with 28, Saline with 26, Pope with 24, Ashley with 21, Crittenden with 21 and Benton with 20.

EARLIER:

Gov. Asa Hutchinson and state health officials will provide an update on Arkansas' covid-19 response at 1:30 p.m.

The total number of coronavirus cases reported in Arkansas remained at 45,381 Wednesday morning, according to a state website. The death toll remained at 490.

Check back to watch the live video.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to view » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ln-5P-LM-6w]