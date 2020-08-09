July 28

• James Byron Whiteley, 34, arrested in connection with assault on family or household member - third degree/apprehension of imminent injury; assault - third degree; criminal trespass/premises/vehicle; criminal contempt.

July 29

• Marshal Lynn Ramsey, 43, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance.

• Marcella Cherie Bradburn, 50, arrested in connection with criminal contempt.

• Juvenile, 16, cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.

July 30

• Alexus Ranae Herling, 21, arrested in connection with criminal mischief in the first degree.

• Muriel William Onell Lopez, 31, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Scott Thomas Musser, 41, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree; violation of an order of protection; interference with emergency communications - first degree.

• Valerie Berube, 51, cited in connection with domestic battering - third degree.

July 31

• Ruth Ann Fullerton, 36, arrested in connection with theft of property.

• Russell Andrew Palmer, 36, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance - Class D Felony; possession of a controlled substance - Class A Misdemeanor x3; possession of drug paraphernalia - Class A Misdemeanor x2; endangering the welfare of a minor - third degree x3; failure to appear x5.

• April Leann Hornick, 35, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance - Class D Felony; possession of a controlled substance - Class A Misdemeanor x3; possession of drug paraphernalia - Class A Misdemeanor x2; endangering the welfare of a minor - third degree x3; failure to appear x6.

• Ruth Ann Fullerton, 36, arrested in connection with public intoxication.

Aug. 1

• Collin Ray Self, 27, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear; criminal contempt.

• Sasha Beann Richards, 31, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Paul Edward Stewart, 51, cited in connection with failure to pay fine and court cost warrants.

• Brandy Michelle Anderson, 42, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Aug. 2

• Yolanda Sue Bowen, 52, arrested in connection with terroristic threatening.

• Collin Ray Self, 27, cited in connection with theft of property; littering and commercial littering.

• John Paul Collete, 37, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Jack Randall Sawyers Jr., 49, arrested in connection with parole violation.

• Joel Justus Slaton, 18, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Yolanda Sue Bowen, 52, arrested in connection with public intoxication - drinking in public; disorderly conduct.

• James Swimmer Rabbit Jr., 38, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Jason Hosea Jenks, 40, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; theft by receiving; no driver's license, improper use of evidences of registration; parole violation.

• Darlene Jeanette Ramsey, 32, arrested in connection with terroristic threatening.

• Daxton Isiah Blaine Farmer, 22, cited in connection with failure to appear.