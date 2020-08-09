July 28
• James Byron Whiteley, 34, arrested in connection with assault on family or household member - third degree/apprehension of imminent injury; assault - third degree; criminal trespass/premises/vehicle; criminal contempt.
July 29
• Marshal Lynn Ramsey, 43, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance.
• Marcella Cherie Bradburn, 50, arrested in connection with criminal contempt.
• Juvenile, 16, cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.
July 30
• Alexus Ranae Herling, 21, arrested in connection with criminal mischief in the first degree.
• Muriel William Onell Lopez, 31, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Scott Thomas Musser, 41, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree; violation of an order of protection; interference with emergency communications - first degree.
• Valerie Berube, 51, cited in connection with domestic battering - third degree.
July 31
• Ruth Ann Fullerton, 36, arrested in connection with theft of property.
• Russell Andrew Palmer, 36, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance - Class D Felony; possession of a controlled substance - Class A Misdemeanor x3; possession of drug paraphernalia - Class A Misdemeanor x2; endangering the welfare of a minor - third degree x3; failure to appear x5.
• April Leann Hornick, 35, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance - Class D Felony; possession of a controlled substance - Class A Misdemeanor x3; possession of drug paraphernalia - Class A Misdemeanor x2; endangering the welfare of a minor - third degree x3; failure to appear x6.
• Ruth Ann Fullerton, 36, arrested in connection with public intoxication.
Aug. 1
• Collin Ray Self, 27, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear; criminal contempt.
• Sasha Beann Richards, 31, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Paul Edward Stewart, 51, cited in connection with failure to pay fine and court cost warrants.
• Brandy Michelle Anderson, 42, cited in connection with failure to appear.
Aug. 2
• Yolanda Sue Bowen, 52, arrested in connection with terroristic threatening.
• Collin Ray Self, 27, cited in connection with theft of property; littering and commercial littering.
• John Paul Collete, 37, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Jack Randall Sawyers Jr., 49, arrested in connection with parole violation.
• Joel Justus Slaton, 18, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Yolanda Sue Bowen, 52, arrested in connection with public intoxication - drinking in public; disorderly conduct.
• James Swimmer Rabbit Jr., 38, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Jason Hosea Jenks, 40, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; theft by receiving; no driver's license, improper use of evidences of registration; parole violation.
• Darlene Jeanette Ramsey, 32, arrested in connection with terroristic threatening.
• Daxton Isiah Blaine Farmer, 22, cited in connection with failure to appear.