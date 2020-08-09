Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Sports 2019 Best of Siloam Springs Opinion Business Religion Football play of the week Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Arrests and citations by Marc Hayot | Today at 4:00 a.m.

July 28

• James Byron Whiteley, 34, arrested in connection with assault on family or household member - third degree/apprehension of imminent injury; assault - third degree; criminal trespass/premises/vehicle; criminal contempt.

July 29

• Marshal Lynn Ramsey, 43, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance.

• Marcella Cherie Bradburn, 50, arrested in connection with criminal contempt.

• Juvenile, 16, cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.

July 30

• Alexus Ranae Herling, 21, arrested in connection with criminal mischief in the first degree.

• Muriel William Onell Lopez, 31, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Scott Thomas Musser, 41, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree; violation of an order of protection; interference with emergency communications - first degree.

• Valerie Berube, 51, cited in connection with domestic battering - third degree.

July 31

• Ruth Ann Fullerton, 36, arrested in connection with theft of property.

• Russell Andrew Palmer, 36, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance - Class D Felony; possession of a controlled substance - Class A Misdemeanor x3; possession of drug paraphernalia - Class A Misdemeanor x2; endangering the welfare of a minor - third degree x3; failure to appear x5.

• April Leann Hornick, 35, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance - Class D Felony; possession of a controlled substance - Class A Misdemeanor x3; possession of drug paraphernalia - Class A Misdemeanor x2; endangering the welfare of a minor - third degree x3; failure to appear x6.

• Ruth Ann Fullerton, 36, arrested in connection with public intoxication.

Aug. 1

• Collin Ray Self, 27, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear; criminal contempt.

• Sasha Beann Richards, 31, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Paul Edward Stewart, 51, cited in connection with failure to pay fine and court cost warrants.

• Brandy Michelle Anderson, 42, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Aug. 2

• Yolanda Sue Bowen, 52, arrested in connection with terroristic threatening.

• Collin Ray Self, 27, cited in connection with theft of property; littering and commercial littering.

• John Paul Collete, 37, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Jack Randall Sawyers Jr., 49, arrested in connection with parole violation.

• Joel Justus Slaton, 18, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Yolanda Sue Bowen, 52, arrested in connection with public intoxication - drinking in public; disorderly conduct.

• James Swimmer Rabbit Jr., 38, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Jason Hosea Jenks, 40, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; theft by receiving; no driver's license, improper use of evidences of registration; parole violation.

• Darlene Jeanette Ramsey, 32, arrested in connection with terroristic threatening.

• Daxton Isiah Blaine Farmer, 22, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT