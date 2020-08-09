Janelle Jessen/Siloam Sunday State and local candidates listen as city board positive 5 candidate Reid Carroll speaks during the Chamber of Commerce candidate forum at the Siloam Springs Public Library on Thursday. Social distancing measures were in place and some candidates attended the meeting by Zoom.

Citizens got a chance to know state and local candidates during a Chamber of Commerce candidate forum at the Siloam Springs Public Library on Thursday.

Candidates running for city board positions five, six and seven participated in the event along with state house and senate candidates. The city board election will take place on Tuesday and early voting is underway.

In order to maintain social distancing guidelines due to the coronavirus, the meeting also took place on Zoom and was broadcast on Facebook Live. The moderator for the event was Chamber President and CEO Arthur Hulbert and technical assistance was provided by Kendall Layman of Cobb Vantress.

Nathan Reed, vice president of economic development for the Chamber, said he was pleased with the amount of community engagement at the forum. Overall nearly 100 people attended the event either in person or virtually, Reed said. Thirty-two people attended the forum in person, up to 37 people attended on Zoom, and an average of 15 people at a given time watched on Facebook Live, he said.

Candidates who attended the live forum were Reid Carroll; Bob Coleman; Michael Henry; Frank Johnson; Carol Smiley; and Kevin Williams. Candidates David Allen; Nathanael Stone; and James Walls attended via Zoom. Candidate Bob Hollaway was unable to attend but prepared a statement to be read during the forum.

The forum began on time and for the first 15 minutes candidates for the state House of Representatives and Senate, including District 87 candidates Michael Bennett (D) and state Rep. Robin Lundstrum (R); and District 2 senate candidate, Senator Jim Hendren (R). Hendren's challenger Ryan Craig (D) was not present. Each candidate spoke for three minutes but did not answer questions.

After the state candidates spoke, the city board candidates introduced themselves in alphabetical order by candidate's last name. During the introductions Layman read Hollaway's prepared statement.

Following the introductions the candidates were asked three questions. Two of the questions were announced prior to the forum and the last question was drawn from questions submitted by the audience during the forum. The order of speaking was drawn randomly before the forum.

The questions asked were:

• What is the biggest issue facing the City today, and how should the City respond or resolve that issue?

• Name two things about Siloam Springs you would leave the same. Name two things you would change.

• How do you plan to foster a more inclusive community and support the liberal members of the community?

Each candidate had two minutes to answer the questions. Most of the answers centered around their love for Siloam Springs and their desire to have better communication with the citizens of the city.

Highlights included Bennett talking about growing up in rural Arkansas, Smiley mentioning how smart the citizens of 1898 were to start the Siloam Springs Electric Company, and Carroll talking about the continued need for balance in Siloam Springs.

Diversity was also a talking point during part of the evening. Coleman said he would like to see a more inclusive town. He said he would like to start a citizens diversity committee within Siloam Springs that reports to the city board.

Walls echoed the sentiment about wanting more diversity in Siloam Springs and attracting a more diverse population. He agreed with the need for a diversity committee within the city and called it a good start. Walls said it is important for people to meet their candidates then go out and vote.

Stone said there is a lot of divisiveness in the nation and world right now. He said people need to have the grace for others and to not be quick to react. He also said people have not walked in the shoes of others and don't have their full perspective.

At the end each candidate had one minute for closing remarks. The order of speaking was reverse alphabetically by the candidate's last name.