The Siloam Springs girls golf team finished sixth out of eight teams Tuesday at the Springdale Har-Ber Lady Wildcat Invitational held at Springdale Country Club.

Host Har-Ber won the 18-hole match with a team score of 223, while Fayetteville was second at 241, followed by Bentonville 289, Rogers 322, Clarksville 332, Siloam Springs 333, Van Buren 338 and Bentonville West 371.

It was the Lady Panthers' second straight day of playing 18 holes after participating in the first day of the Ultimate Auto Group High School Invitational at Big Creek Golf & Country Club in Mountain Home on Monday.

"Proud of the girls for battling through a tough two-day stretch," said SSHS golf coach Michael Robertson. "We had a 17-hour day on Monday in Mountain Home, returned late Monday night and then had to start early Tuesday morning in Springdale. They did a great job of battling through mental and physical fatigue and used the day as another chance to get better."

Emily Self led Siloam Springs on Tuesday with a score of 98, with Brooke Smith shooting 110, Kate Gryder 125, Baylee Morris 135 and McKenzie Sontag 143. Siloam Springs' team score was 13 strokes less than their score of 346 on Monday at Mountain Home.

"You could visibly see our comfort level improve," Robertson said. "I thought we hit the ball well on both days, but how to score well is something we are still learning how to do. I love the attitude and work ethic of this group. We had girls go back home Tuesday and play more because they want to get better. There is zero doubt that this group is only going to improve each time out."

Har-Ber's Grace Kilcrease shot a 69 for medalist, while Har-Ber teammate Abbey Ott shot 73 and Fayetteville's Gia Gentile in third at 77.

The Wildcat Invitational was high school girls only, so the Siloam Springs boys were off on Tuesday.

In Mountain Home on Monday the Panthers shot a team score of 380.

"There is no doubt we had some guys with nerves," Robertson said. "I thought each of them had stretches where they put three to four quality holes together a couple different times. We talked about putting nine holes together and then working our way up to 18. I thought our mental approach was good. I saw a team that took it as a learning experience and was ready to go back to work when the round was over. These guys are showing up early every day and working hard. I expect each event we will become more comfortable with the big moments and continue improving as we move through the season."

Robertson said playing at Big Creek on Monday and Springdale Country Club on Tuesday were good courses for the teams to play on against good quality competition.

"Every season we start in Mountain Home and Springdale," he said. "These tournaments have some of the best programs in the state represented and the courses are challenging for us because they are so different from what our kids see everyday at home. They tax us mentally and physically and are a great way to kick the season off. You could see that we had some nerves with several of our kids playing for the first time at that level. I thought we had moments on both days where we hit quality shots, but we struggled in a few areas. The thing about courses like Big Creek and Springdale Country is that there is nowhere to go with stray tee shots. The rough is thicker and the greens are super quick. You have to keep the ball in play and putt well or you can put up big numbers really quick. Any mistakes are compounded and that is something we need to learn."

Up next

Both the Panthers and Lady Panthers are scheduled to return to action Monday against Rogers High at Lost Springs Golf & Athletic Club before playing against Greenwood at Vache Grasse on Thursday.

"Next week will be another great chance to improve as we get two more 18-hole rounds," Robertson said. "I am excited to see where we are in another week or two."