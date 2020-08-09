Janelle Jessen/Siloam Sunday Robin Lundstrum, incumbent candidate to represent Arkansas District-87, speaks during the Chamber of Commerce candidate forum at the Siloam Springs Public Library on Thursday.

Janelle Jessen/Siloam Sunday Incumbent Robin Lundstrum, Republican candidate to represent Arkansas District-87, speaks during the Chamber of Commerce candidate forum at the Siloam Springs Public Library on Thursday.

Janelle Jessen/Siloam Sunday Incumbent Robin Lundstrum, Republican candidate to represent Arkansas District-87, speaks during the Chamber of Commerce candidate forum at the Siloam Springs Public Library on Thursday.

Janelle Jessen/Siloam Sunday Incumbent Robin Lundstrum, Republican candidate to represent Arkansas District-87, speaks during the Chamber of Commerce candidate forum at the Siloam Springs Public Library on Thursday.

Janelle Jessen/Siloam Sunday Michael Bennett-Spears, Democratic candidate to represent Arkansas District-87, speaks during the Chamber of Commerce candidate forum at the Siloam Springs Public Library on Thursday.

Janelle Jessen/Siloam Sunday Michael Bennett-Spears, Democratic candidate to represent Arkansas District-87, speaks during the Chamber of Commerce candidate forum at the Siloam Springs Public Library on Thursday.

Janelle Jessen/Siloam Sunday Michael Bennett-Spears, Democratic candidate to represent Arkansas District-87, speaks during the Chamber of Commerce candidate forum at the Siloam Springs Public Library on Thursday.

Jim Hendren, incumbent Republican candidate for state Senate District 2, speaks during the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce candidate forum on Thursday. Hendren's Democratic challenger Ryan Craig was not present.

Jim Hendren, incumbent Republican candidate for state Senate District 2, speaks during the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce candidate forum on Thursday. Hendren's Democratic challenger Ryan Craig was not present.

Jim Hendren, incumbent Republican candidate for state Senate District 2, speaks during the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce candidate forum on Thursday. Hendren's Democratic challenger Ryan Craig was not present.

Janelle Jessen/Siloam Sunday Michael Bennett-Spears, democratic candidate to represent Arkansas District-87, speaks during the Chamber of Commerce candidate forum at the Siloam Springs Public Library on Thursday.