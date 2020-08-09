Daniel 'Danny' Richard Elrod

Daniel "Danny" Richard Elrod, 64, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died on Aug. 4, 2020, at his home.

He was born Oct. 31, 1955, in Siloam Springs, to Russell C. Elrod and Doris Smith Elrod. He graduated from Siloam Springs High School and attended the University of Arkansas, where he earned his Juris Doctorate in Law. He practiced law for 40 years in Siloam Springs at Elrod Law Firm. He was a member of Siloam Springs Kiwanis Club for 37 years and served on the Ozark Guidance Center Board. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Siloam Springs.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Imogene Wilden; and brother-in-law, Bob Wilden.

He is survived by his son, Chris Elrod of Fayetteville, Ark.; brother, John Elrod of Fayetteville, Ark.; and niece, Adrienne Elrod of Washington, D.C.

No memorial services are planned. It was his wish for all memorials to be made to Siloam Springs Kiwanis Club, c/o Craig Taylor, P.O. Box 392, Siloam Springs, AR 72761, to be used for Dolly Parton's Imagination Library Program, so that young children may receive books.

James Clyde Swint, 87, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Aug. 4, 2020, at Fayetteville Health and Rehab in Fayetteville, Ark.

He was born March 26, 1933, in Sylacauga, Ala., to Earl and Irene Swint. He married June Ward on July 15, 1952, in Columbus, Miss. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Siloam Springs.

He was preceded in death by his wife; a son, Jeff; one sister; and one brother.

He is survived by two daughters, Gail Walters and husband Greg of Siloam Springs, and Jill Haley and husband Kelly of Van Buren; six granddaughters; and nine great-grandchildren.

The family will have a private graveside service. Burial will be at Oak Hill Cemetery in Siloam Springs.

Memorial contributions may be made to Circle of Life Hospice, 901 Jones Road, Springdale, AR 72762.

