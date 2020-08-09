Aug. 10 -- Aug. 14

Mon. -- Swiss steak w/gravy, scalloped potatoes, black-eyed peas, chocolate chip cookie

Tue. -- Chicken spaghetti, squash medley, garden salad w/ranch dressing, garlic bread

Wed. -- Meatloaf w/gravy, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, wheat roll, angel food cake w/strawberries

Thur. -- Chicken rice casserole, broccoli, carrots, berry cobbler

Fri. -- Frito chili pie, fiesta corn, tossed salad w/ranch dressing, mandarin oranges

Aug. 17 -- Aug. 21

Mon. -- Beef and tater tot casserole, corn, seasoned green beans

Tue. -- Pork roast w/brown gravy, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, cornbread

Wed. -- Meatballs, fluffy rice, roasted broccoli and carrots, chocolate cake

Thur. -- BBQ chicken, gourmet potatoes, baked beans, fresh baked cookie

Fri. -- Potato crisp fish, french fries, fried okra, hush puppies

Aug. 24 -- Aug. 28

Mon. -- Poppy seed chicken w/egg noodles, peas and carrots, chocolate cookie

Tue. -- Taco stuffed baked potato, fiesta corn, salsa w/chips, melon medley

Wed. -- Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes w/gravy, capri vegetables, wheat roll

Thur. -- Smothered pork chop w/gravy, parslied noodles, seasoned carrots, ice cream cup

Fri. -- Beef lasagna, corn, tossed salad w/ranch dressing, garlic bread

Aug. 31

Mon. -- Chicken parmesan w/egg noodles, Italian vegetables, wheat roll, peach cobbler

-- The center continues to serve the most vulnerable population by providing a hot meal each day to those seniors on Meals On Wheels and serving curbside those who are card-carrying members and can drive. Members can pick up their meal between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. each day, Monday through Friday. Members are asked to place orders in advance and please remember to make the suggested $3 donation for each meal. The menu is subject to change daily. For more information call 479-524-5735.