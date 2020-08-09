Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs volleyball player Kami Hulbert, center, digs up a ball as teammates Allison Williamson, left, and Anna Wleklinski look on during practice Wednesday afternoon inside Panther Activity Center.

The Siloam Springs volleyball team began practice for its fall season on Monday, which included 6 on 6 scrimmaging, something the Lady Panthers had not been able to do for the previous two months because of health and safety guidelines due to the covid-19 pandemic.

Because of that, the Lady Panthers held 6 on 6 scrimmages as much as they could this past week, according to coach Joellen Wright.

"It made the court look a little bit crowded because we had been 5 on 3 or 4 on 4," Wright said. "That was as close as we could get to being legal."

Also with the scrimmaging was the first dose of net play, which also had been restricted.

Wright said Monday's practice was really exciting because it was the first day of doing those drills. And then came Tuesday.

"The second day was reality," Wright said. "We've got a lot to work on. We haven't blocked a ball in six months. (Wednesday's) been a better focus and got more touches on the block, more talking on the court. They're learning how to work with six again."

The Lady Panthers continued the rest of the week with practices on Thursday and Friday. They'll be back to work this week in anticipation of their scheduled competition, a benefit match at Pea Ridge, which Bentonville West also will attend, on Aug. 20. The Lady Panthers' scheduled season opener is at home against Bentonville West on Aug. 25.

The Lady Panthers have around 20 players on the roster, down from 29 in the offseason.

Wright said two returning players -- middle blocker Chelsea McWhorter and outside hitter Dorothy Swearingen -- moved out of the district in July.

The Lady Panthers do return senior setter/hitter Makenna Thomas, who recently received a scholarship offer from Southwest Baptist (Mo.), along with veterans Maggie Torres, Micah Curry, Hanna Fullerton, Jayden Soucie, Emma Norberg and Clara Butler.

"We're shorter (in height) than we've been and smaller numbers, but I think the kids we have are committed and have been coachable for sure," Wright said. "They want to be doing it right."

Wright said there will be lots of opportunities for young players to step up and make an immediate impact.

"We weren't planning on developing some of these right off the bat," she said. "But when those two moves happened in July, that was like bam, bam, back-to-back weeks of devastating news. ... The ones we've had to get ready have been super receptive. Everybody's working hard and trying to get to the varsity level in a hurry."

Moving forward, Wright said the team needs to solidify its serve-receive and establish primary passers. They'll also need to address their middles and work on team chemistry, she said.

"This senior group is really solid in the back row, and that's a plus for us," she said. "Summer has been lots of back row work. I feel like they're ready to go. It's just putting those hitters in there with them and meshing on the court. That's a priority -- finding six we can put in the lineup that will work chemistry-wise."

Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs volleyball player Jensen Kelly digs up a ball during practice on Wednesday inside Panther Activity Center.