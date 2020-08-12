Sign in
2020 Fall Sports Schedules by Graham Thomas | Today at 4:27 a.m.

Siloam Springs football

2020 schedule

Date^Opponent^Time

Aug. 21^at Rogers Heritage (benefit)^6 p.m.

Aug. 28^Rogers^7 p.m.

Sept. 4^at Pea Ridge^7 p.m.

Sept. 11^Harrison^7 p.m.

Sept. 25^Van Buren*^7 p.m.

Oct. 2^at Benton*^7 p.m.

Oct. 9^Greenwood*^7 p.m.

Oct. 16^at Lake Hamilton*^7 p.m.

Oct. 23^Mountain Home*^7 p.m.

Oct. 30^at LR Parkview*^7 p.m.

Nov. 6^at Russellville*^7 p.m.

*6A-West Conference game

Siloam Springs junior varsity football

2020 schedule

Date^Opponent^Time

Aug. 21^at Rogers Heritage (benefit)^5:30 p.m.

Aug. 31^at Rogers^5:30 p.m.

Sept. 7^Pea Ridge^5:30 p.m.

Sept. 14^Stilwell, Okla.^5:30 p.m.

Sept. 21^at Springdale^5:30 p.m.

Sept. 28^at Van Buren^5:30 p.m.

Oct. 12^Rogers Heritage^5:30 p.m.

Oct. 26^Huntsville^5:30 p.m.

Siloam Springs ninth-grade football

2020 schedule

Date^Opponent^Time

Aug. 17^Rogers Heritage (benefit)^6 p.m.

Aug. 24^at Fayetteville White^7 p.m.

Aug. 31^at Fayetteville Purple^7 p.m.

Sept. 7^Rogers Heritage^7 p.m.

Sept. 14^Rogers^7 p.m.

Sept. 24^at Farmington^7:30 p.m.

Oct. 1^Springdale Lakeside^7:30 p.m.

Oct. 8^at Springdale Southwest^7:30 p.m.

Oct. 15^Springdale George^7:30 p.m.

Oct. 22^Springdale Central^6:30 p.m.

Nov. 2^Championship Week^TBA

Siloam Springs eighth-grade football

2020 schedule

Date^Opponent^Time

Sept. 3^Bentonville Washington^6:45 p.m.

Sept. 10^Fayetteville Ramay^6:45 p.m.

Sept. 17^at Rogers Elmwood^6:45 p.m.

Sept. 24^at Farmington^6:15 p.m.

Oct. 1^Springdale Lakeside^6:15 p.m.

Oct. 8^at Springdale Southwest^6:15 p.m.

Oct. 15^Springdale George^6:15 p.m.

Oct. 22^Springdale Central^6:15 p.m.

Oct. 29^at Bentonville Lincoln^6:45 p.m.

Nov. 5^Championship Week^6:45 p.m.

Siloam Springs seventh-grade football

2020 schedule

Date^Opponent^Time

Sept. 3^Bentonville Washington^5:30 p.m.

Sept. 10^Fayetteville Ramay^5:30 p.m.

Sept. 17^at Rogers Elmwood^5:30 p.m.

Sept. 24^at Farmington^4:45 p.m.

Oct. 1^Springdale Sonora^4:45 p.m.

Oct. 8^at Springdale Tyson^4:45 p.m.

Oct. 15^Springdale J.O. Kelly^4:45 p.m.

Oct. 22^Springdale Hellstern^4:45 p.m.

Oct. 29^at Bentonville Lincoln^5:30 p.m.

Nov. 5^Championship Week^5:30 p.m.

Siloam Springs volleyball

2020 schedule

Date^Opponent^Time

Aug. 20^Benefit at Pea Ridge^5:30 p.m.

Aug. 25^Bentonville West^5:30 p.m.

Aug. 27^at Bentonville^6:30 p.m.

Aug. 29^at MSM Spikefest^TBA

Aug. 31^at Harrison^6 p.m.

Sept. 1^Springdale^5:30 p.m.

Sept. 8^at Mountain Home*^5:30 p.m.

Sept. 10^Alma*^5:30 p.m.

Sept. 15^at Greenbrier*^5:30 p.m.

Sept. 17^Greenwood*^5:30 p.m.

Sept. 22^at Russellville*^6:30 p.m.

Sept. 24^at Van Buren*^6:30 p.m.

Sept. 29^Vilonia*^5:30 p.m.

Oct. 1^Mountain Home*^5:30 p.m.

Oct. 6^at Alma*^5:30 p.m.

Oct. 8^Greenbrier*^5:30 p.m.

Oct. 10^at Conway Tourn.^TBA

Oct. 13^at Greenwood*^5:30 p.m.

Oct. 15^Russellville*^5:30 p.m.

Oct. 20^Van Buren*^5:30 p.m.

Oct. 22^at Vilonia*^5:30 p.m.

Oct. 27-29^5A State Tourn.^TBA

Oct. 31^State Finals^TBA

*5A-West Conference match

Siloam Springs ninth-grade volleyball

2020 schedule

Date^Opponent^Time

Aug. 18^at Pea Ridge (benefit)^5 p.m.

Aug. 25^Springdale George^4:30 p.m.

Aug. 27^at Bentonville^5 p.m.

Sept. 1^Springdale Southwest^4:30 p.m.

Sept. 3^at Springdale Lakeside^7 p.m.

Sept. 8^Rogers^7 p.m.

Sept. 10^at Rogers Heritage^5 p.m.

Sept. 12^Spikefest Tournament^TBA

Sept. 15^at Bentonville West^5 p.m.

Sept. 17^Fayetteville Purple^4:30 p.m.

Sept. 22^at Bentonville^5 p.m.

Sept. 24^at Springdale George^7 p.m.

Sept. 29^at Fayetteville White^5 p.m.

Oct. 1^at Springdale Central^7 p.m.

Oct. 3^River Valley Tourn.^TBA

Oct. 6^Springdale Lakeside^4:30 p.m.

Oct. 8^Fayetteville White^4:30 p.m.

Oct. 15^at Springdale Southwest^5 p.m.

Oct. 20^Farmington^5 p.m.

Siloam Springs eighth-grade volleyball

2020 schedule

Date^Opponent^Time

Aug. 25^at Bentonville Washington^6:30 p.m.

Aug. 31^at Springdale Central^6:30 p.m.

Sept. 1^at Bentonville Fulbright^6:30 p.m.

Sept. 8^Bentonville Lincoln^6:30 p.m.

Sept. 9^Fayetteville Woodland^6:30 p.m.

Sept. 14^at Bentonville Grimsley^6:30 p.m.

Sept. 15^Rogers Oakdale^6:30 p.m.

Sept. 21^Pea Ridge^6:30 p.m.

Sept. 22^at Rogers Elmwood^6:30 p.m.

Sept. 28^at Springdale George^6 p.m.

Sept. 29^Rogers Kirksey^6:30 p.m.

Oct. 5^at Pea Ridge^6:30 p.m.

Oct. 6^Springdale Lakeside^6:30 p.m.

Oct. 12^Fayetteville Ramay^6:30 p.m.

Oct. 13^Springdale Tyson^6:30 p.m.

Oct. 19^Rogers Lingle^6:30 p.m.

Oct. 20^Farmington^6:30 p.m.

Siloam Springs seventh-grade volleyball

2020 schedule

Date^Opponent^Time (B/A)

Aug. 25^at Bentonville Washington^4:30/5:30 p.m.

Aug. 31^at Springdale Hellstern^4:30/5:30 p.m.

Sept. 1^at Bentonville Fulbright^4:30/5:30 p.m.

Sept. 8^Bentonville Lincoln^4:30/5:30 p.m.

Sept. 9^Fayetteville Woodland^4:30/5:30 p.m.

Sept. 14^at Bentonville Grimsley^4:30/5:30 p.m.

Sept. 15^Rogers Oakdale^4:30/5:30 p.m.

Sept. 21^Pea Ridge^4:30/5:30 p.m.

Sept. 22^at Rogers Elmwood^4:30/5:30 p.m.

Sept. 28^at Springdale J.O. Kelly^4:30 p.m./5 p.m.

Sept. 29^Rogers Kirksey^4:30/5:30 p.m.

Oct. 5^at Pea Ridge^4:30/5:30 p.m.

Oct. 6^Springdale Sonora^4:30/5:30 p.m.

Oct. 12^Fayetteville Ramay^4:30/5:30 p.m.

Oct. 13^Springdale Tyson^4:30/5:30 p.m.

Oct. 19^Rogers Lingle^4:30/5:30 p.m.

Oct. 20^Farmington^4:30/5:30 p.m.

Siloam Springs golf

2020 schedule

Date^Opponent^Location^Time/Result

Aug. 3^at Ultimate Auto Group High School Invitational^Big Creek Golf & Country Club, Mountain Home^Boys 8th, Girls 9th

Aug. 4^at Springdale Har-Ber Wildcat Invitational (VG only)^Springdale Country Club^6th out of 8

Aug. 10^at Rogers High^Lost Springs Golf & Athletic Club, Rogers^TBA

Aug. 13^at Greenwood^Vache Grasse Golf Course & Recreation, Greenwood^Noon

Aug. 17^Alma, Springdale, Har-Ber^The Course at Sager's Crossing, Siloam Springs^3:30 p.m.

Aug. 18^at Springdale High Invitational (VB only)^Springdale Country Club^8 a.m.

Aug. 27^at Bentonville^Bella Vista Country Club^3:30 p.m.

Aug. 31^Van Buren, Bentonville West, Providence Academy^The Course at Sager's Crossing, Siloam Springs^3:30 p.m.

Sept. 3^at Harrison^Harrison Country Club^1 p.m.

Sept. 5^Lyle Licht Fundraiser^The Course at Sager's Crossing^8:30 a.m.

Sept. 8^at Bentonville West^Highlands Golf Course, Bella Vista^3:30 p.m.

Sept. 14^Greenwood, Rogers Heritage^The Course at Sager's Crossing, Siloam Springs^3:30 p.m.

Sept. 16^at Van Buren, FS Northside^Ben Geren Golf Course, Fort Smith^10 a.m.

Sept. 17^at Alma^River Valley Golf Course, Alma^Noon

Sept. 21^5A-West Conference Tournament^Cypress Creek, Cabot^TBA

Sept. 30^Class 5A Girls State Tournament^Big Creek Golf & Country Club, Mountain Home^TBA

Oct. 5^Class 5A Boys State Tournament^Big Creek Golf & Country Club, Mountain Home^TBA

Siloam Springs tennis

2020 schedule

Date^Meet^Time

Aug. 17^Greenwood^3:30 p.m.

Aug. 18^Russellville^3:30 p.m.

Aug. 19^at Springdale Har-Ber^3:30 p.m.

Aug. 24^Prairie Grove^3:30 p.m.

Aug. 25^vs. Mtn. Home/Russellville^3:30 p.m.

Aug. 31^Alma^3:30 p.m.

Sept. 1^Van Buren^3:30 p.m.

Sept. 2^at Bentonville West^3:30 p.m.

Sept. 8^vs. Greenbrier/Vilonia^3:30 p.m.

Sept. 9^at Rogers (JV)^3:30 p.m.

Sept. 14^vs. Van Buren/Alma^3:30 p.m.

Sept. 16^at Bentonville (JV)^3:30 p.m.

Sept. 21^Farmington^3:30 p.m.

Sept. 22^at Greenwood^3:30 p.m.

Sept. 23^at Rogers Heritage (JV)^3:30 p.m.

Sept 28-29^5A-West Tourn.^TBA

Oct. 12-13^Class 5A State Tourn.^TBA

Oct. 20-21^Overall State Tourn.^TBA

Siloam Springs cross country

2020 schedule

Date^Meet^Time

Sept. 5^Shiloh Christian Saints Invitational^8 a.m.

Sept. 12^Elkins Invitational^8 a.m.

Sept. 19^Panther XC Classic^8:30 a.m.

Sept. 26^Berryville^9:30 a.m.

Oct. 3^Chile Pepper^TBA

Oct. 8^Greenwood^4 p.m.

Oct. 20^Prairie Grove^4 p.m.

Oct. 27^5A-West Conf. Meet at Vilonia^3:30 p.m.

Nov. 6^State Meet^11:30 a.m.

Nov. 14^Ark.-Okla. All-Star Meet^TBA

