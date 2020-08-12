Unofficial election results project Directors Reid Carroll, Carol Smiley and Bob Coleman to have the highest number of votes, according to vote.bentoncountyar.gov.

Based on the projections which were reported around 7 a.m. Wednesday morning Carroll received 494 votes; Coleman received 427 votes and Smiley received 459 votes, the website states.

The only candidate to receive more than 50 percent of the vote was Carroll with 52 percent; Smiley received around 48 percent and Coleman received around 45 percent the website states.

The numbers show that Carroll has secured position five director's seat, while Smiley will face candidate Nathanael Stone for position six and Coleman will face candidate David Allen for position seven in the November general election.

According to the city of Siloam Springs' election guidelines if no candidate receives the majority of the votes cast in the primary, the two candidates receiving the highest number of votes shall be nominees for the respective offices to be voted upon at the Nov. 3 general election.The amount of votes needed to achieve the majority of the votes is 50 percent plus one vote, according to City Clerk Renea Ellis.

The breakdown for individual candidates area as follows:

Position Five

Reid Carroll, 494, 52.44 percent; James Walls, 151, 16.03 percent; Kevin Williams, 297, 31.53 percent.

Position Six

Bob Hollaway, 204, 21.25 percent; Carol K. Smiley, 459, 47.81 percent; Nathanael Stone, 297, 30.94 percent.

Position Seven

David E. Allen, 318, 33.72 percent; Bob Coleman, 427, 45.28 percent; Michael J. Henry, 57, 6.04 percent; Frank Johnson, 141, 14.95 percent.