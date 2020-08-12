Photo submitted The Kiwanis Club of Siloam Springs was excited to hold an in-person club meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 5 at 28 Springs Banquet Room. Katie Rennard (right) introduced our guest speaker, fellow Kiwanian, Arthur Hulbert, President of the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce. Hulbert gave club members an update on what the chamber has been doing during the pandemic as well as some upcoming events. The club's next meeting will be from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug.19 at 28 Springs Banquet Room.

Photo submitted The Kiwanis Club of Siloam Springs President Mike Velo (left) presented the Distinguished Club pins from Kiwanis International and the Missouri/Arkansas District for the 2018-19 year to Past President Katie Rennard (middle) and Secretary Dolores Deuel (right). Velo also presented Katie Rennard the Distinguished Club Member Pin for the 2018-19 year from Kiwanis International.

Photo submitted The Kiwanis Club of Siloam Springs introduced the newest member of the club, Marysol "Sunny" Swilley (right), pictured with sponsor Katie Rennard (left) and state Rep. Robin Lundstrum (R-District 87). Swilley was raised in Siloam Springs and is the Manager of Bank OZK in Siloam Springs. Club members want to thank Swilley for joining them to help serve the Siloam Springs Community one child at a time.

