Photo submitted Shane Miller (left), Candice Miller, Travis Beebe, Emily Bidwell, Heather Tapp, Sandra Gage, presented a donation check from Big Whiskey's to Manna Center Operations Manager Marla Sappington and Food Pantry Manager Alston Tun. The restaurant chain held a grand opening last Friday and presented the nonprofit with a check for $250. “We were so thankful to have been chosen as a recipient of their donation and we welcome them to the community.,” said Sappington.

Photo submitted Shane Miller (left), Candice Miller, Travis Beebe, Emily Bidwell, Heather Tapp, Sandra Gage, presented a donation check from Big Whiskey's to Manna Center Operations Manager Marla Sappington and Food Pantry Manager Alston Tun. The restaurant chain held a grand opening last Friday and presented the nonprofit with a check for $250. "We were so thankful to have been chosen as a recipient of their donation and we welcome them to the community.," said Sappington.

Photo submitted Shane Miller (left), Candice Miller, Travis Beebe, Emily Bidwell, Heather Tapp, Sandra Gage, presented a donation check from Big Whiskey's to Manna Center Operations Manager Marla Sappington and Food Pantry Manager Alston Tun. The restaurant chain held a grand opening last Friday and presented the nonprofit with a check for $250. "We were so thankful to have been chosen as a recipient of their donation and we welcome them to the community.," said Sappington.

Photo submitted Shane Miller (left), Candice Miller, Travis Beebe, Emily Bidwell, Heather Tapp, Sandra Gage, presented a donation check from Big Whiskey's to Manna Center Operations Manager Marla Sappington and Food Pantry Manager Alston Tun. The restaurant chain held a grand opening last Friday and presented the nonprofit with a check for $250. "We were so thankful to have been chosen as a recipient of their donation and we welcome them to the community.," said Sappington.