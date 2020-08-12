Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Sports 2019 Best of Siloam Springs Opinion Business Religion Football play of the week Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Manna Center receives $250 donation by Marc Hayot | Today at 4:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Photo submitted Shane Miller (left), Candice Miller, Travis Beebe, Emily Bidwell, Heather Tapp, Sandra Gage, presented a donation check from Big Whiskey's to Manna Center Operations Manager Marla Sappington and Food Pantry Manager Alston Tun. The restaurant chain held a grand opening last Friday and presented the nonprofit with a check for $250. “We were so thankful to have been chosen as a recipient of their donation and we welcome them to the community.,” said Sappington.

Photo submitted Shane Miller (left), Candice Miller, Travis Beebe, Emily Bidwell, Heather Tapp, Sandra Gage, presented a donation check from Big Whiskey's to Manna Center Operations Manager Marla Sappington and Food Pantry Manager Alston Tun. The restaurant chain held a grand opening last Friday and presented the nonprofit with a check for $250. "We were so thankful to have been chosen as a recipient of their donation and we welcome them to the community.," said Sappington.

Photo submitted Shane Miller (left), Candice Miller, Travis Beebe, Emily Bidwell, Heather Tapp, Sandra Gage, presented a donation check from Big Whiskey's to Manna Center Operations Manager Marla Sappington and Food Pantry Manager Alston Tun. The restaurant chain held a grand opening last Friday and presented the nonprofit with a check for $250. "We were so thankful to have been chosen as a recipient of their donation and we welcome them to the community.," said Sappington.

Photo submitted Shane Miller (left), Candice Miller, Travis Beebe, Emily Bidwell, Heather Tapp, Sandra Gage, presented a donation check from Big Whiskey's to Manna Center Operations Manager Marla Sappington and Food Pantry Manager Alston Tun. The restaurant chain held a grand opening last Friday and presented the nonprofit with a check for $250. "We were so thankful to have been chosen as a recipient of their donation and we welcome them to the community.," said Sappington.

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT