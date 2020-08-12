Debra Maria Hayes

Debra Maria Hayes, 58, of Flint Ridge, Okla., died Aug. 6, 2020, in Springdale, Ark.

She was born Oct. 26, 1961, in Claremore, Okla., to Jerry Lester Conrow and Roberta Rardin Conrow. On Dec. 22, 1984, she married Jeff Hayes at Flint Ridge. She worked for Franklin Electric in Siloam Springs for 17 years and then went to work for Cobb-Vantress.

She was preceded in death by her father, Jerry Conrow; her grandparents; and her father-in-law, Don Hayes.

She is survived by her husband, Jeff Hayes; mother, Roberta Metzger and husband Jay of Inola, Okla.; a son, Michael Hayes of Inola; a daughter, Felisha Vaughan and husband Justin of West Siloam Springs, Okla.; five granddaughters; two brothers, Donnie Meeker of Inola, and David Meeker and wife Joyce of Inola; two sisters, Charla Hendricks and husband Don of Claremore, and Connie Sauer and husband Joe of Inola; and mother-in-law, Jackie Wrobleski and husband James of Broken Arrow, Okla.

Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs, Ark.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs, with Pastor Terry Wofford officiating. Burial will follow at Kansas Cemetery in Kansas, Okla. For the visitation and funeral, guests will be limited to 150 people and everyone will be required to wear their own face mask, per the guidelines set forth by the State of Arkansas.

James Dwight Jessen Sr.

James Dwight Jessen Sr., 69, of Gentry, Ark., died Aug. 10, 2020, at The Waters Nursing Home in Rogers, Ark.

He was born Aug. 26, 1950, in Indio, Calif., to J.C. and Bonnie Jessen.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

Juan Palacios

Juan Palacios, 86, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Aug. 7, 2020, in Rogers, Ark.

He was born Nov. 30, 1933, in Ahuachapán, El Salvador. He married Marta Petrona Calderon in Ahuachapán, El Salvador. He worked for many years as a farmer on a coffee plantation in El Salvador. He moved to the United States in January and made his home in Siloam Springs in April. He loved to play his guitar and make music.

He was preceded in death by a son, Juan Francisco Palacios Calderon.

He is survived by his wife, Marta Petrona Calderon de Palacios; nine children, Dora Alicia Palacios Calderon, Mercedes Palacios Calderon, David Antonio Palacios Calderon, Ruben Palacios Calderon, Isaias Palacios Calderon, Jose Palacios Calderon, Maribel Palacios Calderon, Mauricio Palacios, Esperanza Palacios, Dina Elizabeth Palacios Calderon; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were Aug. 10, 2020, at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs, with Pastor Juan Cervantes officiating. Burial followed at Oak Hill Cemetery in Siloam Springs.

Margaret "Peggy" Louise Phillips Hughes

Margaret "Peggy" Louise Phillips Hughes, born February 21, 1927, passed to glory Thursday, July 30, 2020. Peggy was born in Fort Smith, Arkansas, and spent most of her childhood and early adult years in Siloam Springs, Arkansas. She came to Texas as an adult due to the job market at the time and worked for almost three decades at a company called Susan Crane in Dallas, Texas. Peggy has been married three times but never had children. Her third husband, Bill Hughes, took her to the beautiful East Texas town of Uncertain close to the Louisiana border when they got married in 1981 and they had 17 years together before he passed away in 1998. Peggy remained in Uncertain until her Aunt Margaret Duvic passed away in 2006. She then returned to Dallas and has lived there with dogs and cats, particularly her cherished cat, Pixie, until the summer of 2019 when she had health issues and had to move closer to her niece and remaining family. The best words to describe her are loving, caring, headstrong, independent, determined, feisty, zippy, a wee bit vain (loved her beehive hairdos during the 60s), honest, and giving.

Peggy is survived by her niece, Patricia Nolan, and husband Bryan; and great-nephews, Chris and Dakota Nolan. She is preceded in death by her brother, Ray Duvic Phillips.

Aunt Peggy, we know you will keep looking for another cat to claim all your own while you are in heaven. We know you will constantly be futzing with a remote control up there. We know you will look down upon us with great love, memories, and grace. And, we know you will save a place for all of us in heaven when the time comes.

God bless you, keep you, and may he know that heaven has found another jewel to treasure for eternity.

Visitation was held on Sunday, August 2, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Coker Funeral Home in Sanger, Texas. Graveside services were held in Siloam Springs, Arkansas, on Tuesday, August 4, at 10:30 a.m. at Oak Hill Cemetery.

Graveside services were held in Siloam Springs, Arkansas, on Tuesday, August 4, at 10:30 a.m. at Oak Hill Cemetery.

