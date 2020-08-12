50 Years Ago

From the Herald and Democrat in 1970

Henry Parker, Kansas City Southern station manager; Chuck Foreman; Alvie Dollarhyde and Dennis Brown of Marsh's Racing Tires Inc., accepted shipment of a rail car load of brand new racing tires. Delivery time for the shipment (Marsh's first by rail) was eight days from their supplier near the east coast.

Marsh's Racing Tires manufactured both brand new and re-treaded racing tires, tubes and wheels. Tires from the shipment were identified with Marsh's name on the sidewall in addition to the words, "Siloam Springs, Arkansas." Marsh's distribution of racing products included coverage of both the United States market and international sales, affording wide-spread publicity for the city and state.

25 Years Ago

From the Herald-Leader in 1995

By the age of six, most children were learning to ride a 15-pound bike. Six-year-old Cameron Foreman from Kansas, Okla., preferred to try to ride something a little bit heavier.

At just 52 pounds, Foreman regularly tried his luck at staying on steers which can weigh up to 450 pounds. His talent propelled him to eighth in the 12-and-under American Indian Rodeo Association of Oklahoma standings and second among rookies.

He has wanted to ride ever since he was 2-years-old," said his father, Tex Foreman.

Foreman comes from a long line of successful rodeo participants. His grandfather, Mac Foreman, won the rookie team roping title at the age of 60 and Foreman's cousin, Cowboy Foreman, won the rookie team roping contest the previous year at the age of 15.

At a recent rodeo in Locust Grove, Okla., Foreman came in second out of 15 riders. But Foreman had aspirations far beyond riding steers.

"He just wants to be a bull rider," said Tex Foreman.

10 Years Ago

From the Herald-Leader in 2010

For the month of August Tailwaggers teamed up with the post office in Siloam Springs to put a stamp of approval on homeless animals waiting to be adopted from the local animal shelter.

Charlie, a young adult Yorkshire Terrier, and Socks, a black teenage cat with white paws, both residents of the Siloam Springs Animal Shelter, greeted post office customers as Tina Berrios, a Talwaggers organizer, and Lindsay Dawz, post office employee, spread the word about Tailwaggers and its upcoming projects and events.

A counter was lined with photographs and descriptions of animals needing homes.

A table was set up with a petition for a dog park needing signatures and baked goodies were being sold to raise funds for Tailwaggers, a local non profit organization that assists the animal shelter in various ways.