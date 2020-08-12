John Brown University head women's basketball coach Jeff Soderquist announced Monday morning the addition of assistant coach Trevor Ray to his Golden Eagle coaching staff.

"We are so excited to have Trevor join the program," said Soderquist. "In a short time, he has gathered up a lot of experience with different programs. Everyone that knows and has worked with Trevor speaks highly of his character and work ethic. Let's welcome Trevor to the Golden Eagle family."

The former student-athlete at William Peace (N.C.), comes to Siloam Springs after a two-year stint as a men's basketball graduate assistant at Montreat (N.C.), including helping the team to consecutive NAIA II National Championships appearances.

"I'm very humbled and honored in joining the John Brown University family," Ray said. "I want to thank God and the leadership at JBU for this opportunity. It's exciting to be a part of JBU's Christ-centered mission in preparing our student-athletes to honor God and serve others, both on and off the floor.

"Joining the staff with Coach Soderquist is a really special opportunity. I am ecstatic to work under his wealth of experience and leadership. Most importantly, we share a common philosophy that strives to put our student-athletes first by serving them and building relationships for the glory of Christ."

During his time at Montreat, Ray helped the Cavaliers return to the NAIA National Championships for the first time since 2006 after a record-setting 24-win season. The program began two seasons of unprecedented success during his tenure, reaching as high as No. 18 in the NAIA National Coaches Poll, after averaging just 13 wins over the previous five seasons. The Cavaliers posted another 24-win season in 2019-20, falling to Southern Oregon in the Round of 32 in Sioux Falls. He helped lead the team to consecutive Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) regular season and tournament runner-up finishes.

Ray coached the 2020 Appalachian Athletic Player of the Year in Austin Butler, in addition to a pair of first team selections over his two years at Montreat.

Prior to Montreat, the Zebulon, N.C., native spent the 2016-17 season as an assistant with the women's basketball squad at Montevallo (Ala.) after a pair of seasons serving on staff at NCAA I North Carolina State women's basketball coaching staff. Ray spent his last two seasons of undergrad from 2014-16 in Raleigh as a member of the scout team that produced and evaluated scouting reports for head coach Wes Moore. The 2016 Wolfpack finished with a 20-11 overall mark, including a win over No. 22/19 Duke (N.C.).