"As ye have therefore received Christ Jesus the Lord, so walk ye in him: rooted and built up in him, and stablished in the faith, as ye have been taught, abounding therein with thanksgiving." Colossians 2:6-7 (read Colossians 2:1-10)

The Apostle Paul warns his hearers, both at Colosse and around the world today, to beware "lest any man should beguile you with enticing words" (v. 4). Much is preached and proclaimed in the name of Christianity which is nothing of the sort. The messages may be persuasive and enticing, but the result -- even if the spokesmen are well-meaning -- is to deceive and take people away from saving faith in Jesus Christ!

The believers at Colosse had heard the Gospel message from Epaphras. He had proclaimed to them that Jesus Christ, the very Son of God and Creator of all things, had atoned for all their sins and won their reconciliation to God the Father by suffering and dying upon the cross for their sins and rising again on the third day. Through faith in Jesus, they had "redemption through his blood, even the forgiveness of sins" (1:14). Through faith in Jesus, God the Father had "delivered" them "from the power of darkness" and "translated [them] into the kingdom of his dear Son" (1:13). For the sake of Jesus' shed blood, they were now counted "holy and unblameable and unreproveable in [God's] sight" (1:19-22). And as a result, they had a certain hope of the everlasting blessings of heaven (1:5).

Therefore, Paul lovingly wrote to the believers in Colosse, "As ye have therefore received Christ Jesus the Lord, so walk ye in him: rooted and built up in him, and stablished in the faith, as ye have been taught, abounding therein with thanksgiving" (2:6-7). They had all they needed in Jesus their Savior -- nothing more was required of them in order to be saved.

Paul warned them: "Beware lest any man spoil you through philosophy and vain deceit, after the tradition of men, after the rudiments of the world, and not after Christ. For in him dwelleth all the fulness of the Godhead bodily. And ye are complete in him, which is the head of all principality and power" (v. 8-10).

The apostle did not want them to be stripped of their faith and assurance in Jesus by human doctrines dealing with what foods they should eat, on what days they should worship and regarding spiritual knowledge and angelic intermediaries (cf. 2:16-18). They were complete in Jesus; for He fulfilled all of the righteous demands of God's holy law in their stead, and He suffered and died and paid in full for all their sins and rose again on the third day. Through faith in Jesus, they had forgiveness for all sins and the certainty of life everlasting! And, through faith in Jesus, we too have forgiveness for all our sins and the certainty of a place in God's eternal kingdom!

The Old Testament ordinances dealing with sabbath days, holy days and foods were only a shadow of things to come and were to point us to Christ (2:17). Now that Christ has come and accomplished our salvation, it would be foolish to return to a mandatory observance of mere shadows and give up the blessings won for us by our Savior!

Rather, we should continue in the faith in Messiah Jesus, as taught to us in the Holy Scriptures. We should continue in the hope and assurance that He has redeemed us from all sin by the shedding of His holy and precious blood for us upon the cross. We have all we need in Jesus -- we are complete in Him!

O dearest Jesus, thank You for fulfilling all the holy demands of the law for me, and thank You for paying the just penalty for my sins that I might have forgiveness and life everlasting with You in heaven. Graciously keep me in the true faith and let no false teaching rob me of Your blessings. Amen.

[Devotion by Randy Moll. Scripture quotations are from the King James Version of the Bible.]