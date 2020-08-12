The Siloam Springs golf teams competed against Rogers on Monday in an 18-hole match at Lost Springs Golf & Athletic Club in Rogers.

In the boys match, the Mounties defeated the Panthers 309-350.

Max Perkins shot an 83 to lead Siloam Springs, while Miles Perkins shot 86, Breck Soderquist 89, Brayden Fain 92 and Chris Svebek 97.

Rogers' Andrew Fakult was the medalist with a 72, while Kaden Smith shot 78, Joey Patch 79, Jacob Peetoom 80 and Tyler Brown 88.

Rogers won the girls match 314-338.

Emily Self led the Lady Panthers with a 107, while Brooke Smith shot 115, Baylee Morris 116, Trang Phan 118 and Kate Gryder 126.

Sydney Allensworth led Rogers with a 98 for the medalist honors, while Sophie Groeber shot 101, Carli Jones 115, Katherine Viebrooks 122 and Caroline Jones 125.

The Panthers and Lady Panthers are scheduled to travel to Greenwood on Thursday at Vache Grasse Golf Course.

The round is scheduled to begin at noon.