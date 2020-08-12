Watts head football coach Matt Stilwell announced his resignation on Monday afternoon.

Stilwell coached the Engineers for five seasons, leading Watts to a 29-24 record in that span and reaching the playoffs in three of the five seasons.

"The time just felt right," Stilwell said in a text message. "I think I did all I could to rebuild the program and help get it back on track."

Stilwell, who is also the Watts police chief, turned in his resignation to Watts superintendent Lisa Weaver.

"I hate to lose him," Weaver said.

The Engineers went 2-8 in Stilwell's first season in 2015 but quickly turned it around in 2016 with a 7-4 mark.

After a 4-6 season in 2017, the Engineers posted back-to-back 8-3 seasons in 2018 and 2019, losing to Depew in the first round of the playoffs both years.

Monday was scheduled to be the first day of fall practice for Oklahoma teams. The first day of school in Watts is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 17, Weaver said.

Weaver said Monday afternoon that a decision to replace Stilwell had not been reached.