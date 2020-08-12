At least 530 students will be going back to school online this fall through Siloam Springs School District's new virtual academy.

Classes for students in kindergarten through grade 12 in the virtual academy will be 100 percent online using curriculum from private companies taught by local teachers, according to Vice Superintendent Amy Carter. Students will be able to learn at home while still enjoying the benefits of public school, such as extracurricular activities, fine arts, transcripts, diplomas and graduation, Superintendent Jody Wiggins wrote in a letter to parents in June.

The virtual academy has been in the works for some time as an additional way to serve students but preparations sped up when the coronavirus hit and school closed for in-person instruction in March, Carter said. The circumstances made it a higher priority to put a program in place that could be sustained for multiple years and serve students in the best capacity possible, she said.

Siloam Springs' virtual academy is a long-term vision for the district rather than something created as a reaction to the current environment, according to Adrienne Schlake, who was hired earlier in the summer to serve as director of the academy. Schlake, Carter and Valerie King, director of academic support and gifted and talented programs, have been working as a team to make the virtual academy a reality.

Initially, the district put a cap of 150 students on the virtual academy, but there was so much interest after a series of parent meetings in June that administrators decided to open enrollment to more students, Carter said. Now it has grown to nearly the same size as the district's elementary schools. In addition to the 530 confirmed students, principals are working to contact students who have enrolled but not confirmed their status and there is also a waiting list, she said.

Students enrolled in the program will need to be self-motivated, independent learners with strong parental support, according to the draft program guide posted on the district website. They will also need to be computer literate, good at managing time, effective communicators and personally committed, it states. Each student will be provided with a Chromebook but their family will be responsible for providing internet connection, it states.

The district contracted with Pearson to provide curriculum for students in kindergarten through sixth grade, which will be delivered by Siloam Springs teachers. Currently, one teacher per grade level has been assigned to teach online students, Carter said.

The school has contracted with Summit Learning for students in seventh through 12th grades and Siloam Springs teachers in various areas of expertise will be delivering the curriculum, she said. Virtual academy teachers at the middle and high school level will be teaching both online and in-person students, with about three periods per day dedicated to online students, she said.

Students will have goals with their online curriculum that they work toward at their own pace and there will be times they work synchronously or asynchronously with other students and teachers, Carter said. Attendance will be tied to the completion of weekly goals, the program guide states.

Students will be able to access all of the services that Siloam Springs Schools offer in the brick-and-mortar schools, including special education, gifted and talented services and English language learning, Carter said. Students in seventh through 12th grade will be allowed to come on-site to participate in AAA sanctioned activities such as band, choir and athletics, as well as career and technical courses, she said. Students will have the option to take Advanced Placement courses in person or through the state virtual education platform, she said.

Students will also be able to access grab-and-go meals through the school district, Carter said.

Carter said the district intends the virtual academy to be a presence in the school district for years to come.

"We are excited about the new challenge of getting this open," she said. "This is going to be a great thing."