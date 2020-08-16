Aug. 3
• Michael Anthony Garcia, 32, arrested in connection with theft by receiving; possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Brittany Marie Garcia, 31, arrested in connection with theft by receiving.
• Clifford James Kelley, 32, cited in connection with shoplifting.
• Sherrah Dawn Kunkleman, 40, cited in connection with theft of property.
• Anthony Rogelio Diaz, 20, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
Aug. 4
• Hayden Luke Wilkison, 23, cited in connection with domestic battering - third degree.
• Stacy Ann Wilmot, 46, cited in connection with domestic battering - third degree.
• Sherry Stephanie Riggins, 50, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance.
• Bryson Jordon Flatt, 22, cited in connection with criminal contempt x2.
• Bradley William Denison, 24, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Chadwick Wayne Cunningham, 30, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
Aug. 5
• Krystal Dawn Lunsford, 33, cited in connection with shoplifting.
• Dana Margaret Clines, 41, cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Charles Marion Riggins, 51, cited in connection with aggravated assault.
• Darren Alan Brehon, 46, arrested in connection with shoplifting.
• George Mitchell Smith, 54, arrested in connection with parole revocation warrant.
• Donald Gordon Stringfield, 31, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Brian Estrada, 30, cited in connection with failure to appear.
Aug. 6
• Zachary Quentin Haley, 18, cited in connection with shoplifting.
• Dusty Joe Taylor, 40, arrested in connection with shoplifting; Oklahoma Warrant - Felony x2; Kansas Warrant - Felony.
• Leslie Joe Herring II, 44, arrested in connection with shoplifting.
• Melinda Rae Nicholas, 39, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Dennis Terry Price, 27, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Steven Bobby Hughes, 21, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
Aug. 7
• John Paul Collette, 37, cited in connection with obstructing governmental operations; driver's license suspended.
• Courtney Nicole Dawdy, 45, cited in connection with shoplifting.
• Cheryl Ann Bershers, 59, arrested in connection with public intoxication - drinking in public; disorderly conduct.
• Joseph Earl Gamber, 59, arrested in connection with public intoxication.
• Larry Emmanuel Morgan, 67, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Michael Allen Coughran, 26, arrested in connection with fleeing; public intoxication - drinking in public.
• Miranda Janelle Turner, 26, arrested in connection with fleeing; public intoxication - drinking in public.
Aug. 8
• Sawyer Austin Evans, 29, cited in connection with shoplifting.
• Magda Aracely Racanac Estrada, 39, arrested in connection with forgery; financial identity fraud.
• Candace Starr Matherne, 27, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance x2; possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Robert Lee Bills, 31, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
Aug. 9
• James Bradley Watkins, 30, cited in connection with driver's license suspended; failure to appear.
• Bryan Eric Rhode, 35, arrested in connection with white warrant.
• Johnny Wayne Taylor, 55, arrested in connection with failure to appear.