Arrests and citations by Marc Hayot | August 16, 2020 at 4:00 a.m.

Aug. 3

• Michael Anthony Garcia, 32, arrested in connection with theft by receiving; possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Brittany Marie Garcia, 31, arrested in connection with theft by receiving.

• Clifford James Kelley, 32, cited in connection with shoplifting.

• Sherrah Dawn Kunkleman, 40, cited in connection with theft of property.

• Anthony Rogelio Diaz, 20, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Aug. 4

• Hayden Luke Wilkison, 23, cited in connection with domestic battering - third degree.

• Stacy Ann Wilmot, 46, cited in connection with domestic battering - third degree.

• Sherry Stephanie Riggins, 50, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance.

• Bryson Jordon Flatt, 22, cited in connection with criminal contempt x2.

• Bradley William Denison, 24, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Chadwick Wayne Cunningham, 30, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Aug. 5

• Krystal Dawn Lunsford, 33, cited in connection with shoplifting.

• Dana Margaret Clines, 41, cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Charles Marion Riggins, 51, cited in connection with aggravated assault.

• Darren Alan Brehon, 46, arrested in connection with shoplifting.

• George Mitchell Smith, 54, arrested in connection with parole revocation warrant.

• Donald Gordon Stringfield, 31, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Brian Estrada, 30, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Aug. 6

• Zachary Quentin Haley, 18, cited in connection with shoplifting.

• Dusty Joe Taylor, 40, arrested in connection with shoplifting; Oklahoma Warrant - Felony x2; Kansas Warrant - Felony.

• Leslie Joe Herring II, 44, arrested in connection with shoplifting.

• Melinda Rae Nicholas, 39, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Dennis Terry Price, 27, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Steven Bobby Hughes, 21, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Aug. 7

• John Paul Collette, 37, cited in connection with obstructing governmental operations; driver's license suspended.

• Courtney Nicole Dawdy, 45, cited in connection with shoplifting.

• Cheryl Ann Bershers, 59, arrested in connection with public intoxication - drinking in public; disorderly conduct.

• Joseph Earl Gamber, 59, arrested in connection with public intoxication.

• Larry Emmanuel Morgan, 67, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Michael Allen Coughran, 26, arrested in connection with fleeing; public intoxication - drinking in public.

• Miranda Janelle Turner, 26, arrested in connection with fleeing; public intoxication - drinking in public.

Aug. 8

• Sawyer Austin Evans, 29, cited in connection with shoplifting.

• Magda Aracely Racanac Estrada, 39, arrested in connection with forgery; financial identity fraud.

• Candace Starr Matherne, 27, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance x2; possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Robert Lee Bills, 31, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Aug. 9

• James Bradley Watkins, 30, cited in connection with driver's license suspended; failure to appear.

• Bryan Eric Rhode, 35, arrested in connection with white warrant.

• Johnny Wayne Taylor, 55, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

