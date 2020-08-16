File Photo Jonathan Self, Course at Sager’s Crossing manager, follows through after hitting a ball off hole five.

After being held in Cave Springs for the last 10 years, the Chamber Challenge Golf Tournament is moving back to Siloam Springs.

The tournament will be held from 7:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Friday at the Course at Sager's Crossing, according to the chamber's website. Tickets are $250 per team, said Chamber President and CEO Arthur Hulbert

The morning and afternoon tee times will be flighted and the top four teams in each flight will receive prizes. Prizes may include free golf and gift cards to local businesses. A flight in golf terms is a group of golfers of similar skill level, according to PGAProfessional.com.

All proceeds for the tournament will go to pay for the event hosted at the Course at Sager's Crossing and to financially support the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce, Hulbert said.

The tournament was moved in 2010 to The Creeks Golf Course in Cave Springs due to the declining condition of the course at Dawn Hill Country Club, Hulbert said.

Hulbert is excited about the new improvements that have been made and are being made to make a quality local golf tournament possible at the Course at Sager Creek.

Bob Abbey, a golf pro at the Course at Sager's Crossing is excited about hosting the Chamber Challenge.

"We are doing all kinds of different improvements for the golf course to bring our best foot forward," Abbey said.

Club management met with the chamber several months ago and let them know they were getting the golf course in better shape, Abbey said.

The chamber is excited about the new improvements made which make it possible for a local tournament to be held at the Course at Sager's Crossing, Hulbert said. The Chamber of Commerce Golf Committee and the chamber staff unanimously supported the move of the tournament back to Siloam Springs, he said.

"The Chamber is very excited to have the golf tournament back in Siloam Springs and looks forward to a safe, fun time for all, where new business relationships and friendships are created and strengthened," Hulbert said.

He is thankful for the Chamber of Commerce Golf Committee and the chamber staff. Hulbert credited Nathan Reed, vice president of economic development and Blythe Wilt, director of community outreach for working hard to make this event possible.