The city board will look at approving Resolution 41-20 which will amend the Siloam Springs Sidewalk and Trail Connectivity Master Plan during the city board meeting on Tuesday.

If passed, the resolution will authorize using the remainder of the Quality of Life (QOL) sales tax funding for construction of the top projects in each ward by 2026 when the tax sunsets, according to a staff report prepared by Justin Bland on Aug. 6. The QOL sales tax was passed in 2016, Bland said.

The sidewalk projects chosen were based on a scoring matrix to assign a priority score to each sidewalk section, according to the master plan. The maximum score using this scoring matrix would be 5.5 points, the master plan states.

The system is based on the proximity to schools, points of interest, houses and a miscellaneous section, the master plan states. The projects the city will focus on from 2020-2026 include West Elgin Street between North Carl Street and North Walnut Street; and North Mount Olive Street between Dawn Hill Road and North Carl Street for Ward 1, the master plan states.

In Ward 2, the city will focus on North Maxwell Street between the museum and East University Street plus East University Street between North Maxwell Street to Broadway Street; and Progress Avenue across from Signature Plaza, the master plan states.

Sidewalk projects for Ward 3 will be East Kenwood Street between South Washington Street and South Lincoln Street; and East Jefferson Street between South Britt Street and South Lincoln Street, the master plan states.

The sidewalk projects for Ward 4 will consist of South Holly Street between Highway 412 and West Quarter Road plus West Quarter Road between South Holly Street and South Carl Street; South Carl Street between Highway 412 and West Quarter Road and West Quarter Road between South Carl Street and South Elm Street; and South Elm Street between Highway 412 and West Tulsa Street, the master plan states.

The master plan was originally approved by the city board in 2017, Bland said. The master plan is updated every three years to show what progress has been made and to update the priority list, Bland said. The update proposes to continue funding for top projects annually as the budget allows, Bland said.

Funding for the Lake Francis/South Washington Street sidewalk project is currently slated for funding in the 2021 budget. This is also one of the city board goals for 2021/2022.

Other business to be discussed and voted on by the city board includes:

Presentation

• The 20-year recognition of Captain Scott Miller.

Consent Agenda Items

• Voting to approve regular meeting minutes for Aug. 4.

• Voting to approve a contract with Covington Enterprises for the Tahlequah Street Overlay in the amount of $56,975.

Ordinances

• Placing Ordinance 20-20 regarding the annexation of Enclave "A"/ West Villa View Drive and South Highway 43 on its first reading.

• Placing Ordinance 20-21 concerning the annexation of Enclave "B"/15589 Stephens Road on its first reading.

• Placing Ordinance 20-22 regarding the annexation of Enclave "C"/South Highway 16 and 3402 Hwy. 412 E. on its first reading.

• Placing Ordinance 20-23 concerning the annexation of Enclave "D"/3000 block of Highway 412 East on its first reading.

• Placing Ordinance 20-24 regarding the annexation of Enclave "E"/3780 Hwy. 412 E. on its first reading.

• Placing Ordinance 20-25 concerning the rezoning of 4650 Hwy. 412 E. from I-1 (Industrial) to C-2 (Roadway Commercial) on its second reading.

• Placing Ordinance 20-26 regarding amending electrical installation standards on its first reading.

Resolutions

• Voting to approve Resolution 40-20 authorizing the use of alternate cash flow projection valuation to show actuarial soundness of the Siloam Springs Firemen's Pension Funds.

Staff Reports

• Operation Safe Summer update.

• Administrator's report.