Photo submitted Teachers and staff members celebrate winning door prizes as they watch the virtual Chamber of Commerce Back to School Breakfast on Wednesday morning from their respective school buildings with social distancing in place.

Faculty and staff in the Siloam Springs School District and John Brown University were honored at the annual Chamber of Commerce Back to School Breakfast on Wednesday morning.

The event took place virtually because of the covid-19 pandemic. Chamber staff members and school administrators recorded the program in the high school theater as teachers and staff members watched online from their respective school buildings. Prepackaged Little Debbies, coffee and door prizes, donated by sponsors, were delivered to each of the locations.

Chamber staff members wanted to find a way to host the back to school breakfast despite the current situation because they knew school employees will need support and appreciation this year more than ever, according to Nathan Reed, Chamber of Commerce vice president.

"Today we celebrate a lot of important people who serve and sacrifice so our children can have a high quality, safe education," said Arthur Hulbert, Chamber president and CEO. "We are celebrating our teachers, our educators, our counselors, our therapists, the people that drive our buses, cook our meals, clean our buildings, the people that run the front desks, we celebrate you today."

The program included a recorded message from Brian Jackson of Hight Jackson Associates, presenting sponsor; a live message from James Barnett, CEO of DaySpring and Chamber board chair; and an inspirational video by DaySpring with clips from local business leaders, community members and students.

"I want to wish you the best of luck this year," Jackson said. "It's going to be different, it's going to be challenging, but I know with your administration and your community, that there is no doubt that the school district will succeed and the children will grow and learn just like it were any other year. Best of luck as we get going and have a great year."

Ed Erickson, JBU vice president of academic affairs, announced the names of six new faculty members at the university during the event. Superintendent Jody Wiggins announced the names of more than 70 new faculty and staff members who have come to work at the Siloam Springs School District over the past year.

"I am glad teachers are back on campus, I'm excited for our students to come back on campus," Wiggins said. "The last five months have been a little bit lonely in the SSSD without seeing the smiling faces of our kids and our faculty."

Photo submitted Southside Elementary School teachers celebrate winning a door prize during the virtual Chamber of Commerce Back to School Breakfast on Wednesday. School faculty and staff members watched the program from their respective school board meetings.