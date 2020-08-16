Siloam Springs' varsity football and volleyball teams will be competing this week -- and hopefully all fall -- against fresh competition.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Friday that football and volleyball teams could proceed forward with benefit games that are scheduled this week.

The Arkansas Activities Association confirmed that announcement later Friday afternoon and added regular season events are clear to proceed forward.

"We have received approval to move forward with benefit games in volleyball and football and regular season events in cheer, dance, volleyball and football," the AAA said in its press release.

Siloam Springs' athletics has four benefit games scheduled this week.

First the ninth-grade football team is hosting a benefit game against Rogers Heritage at 6 p.m. Monday at Panther Stadium.

On Tuesday, the Siloam Springs ninth-grade volleyball team travels to Lincoln for a benefit match, while on Thursday, the Siloam Springs varsity volleyball team also travels to Lincoln for a benefit match.

On Friday, Siloam Springs' varsity football team is scheduled to play another benefit game at 6 p.m. against Rogers Heritage.

Regular season games for those teams begin the next week.

Also, Hutchinson announced that football and volleyball games cannot go over 66 percent capacity of their stadium or gymnasium.