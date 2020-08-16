Sign in
JBU restricts dining hall to student use only August 16, 2020 at 4:00 a.m.

John Brown University announced on Thursday that the Kresge Dining Hall will be reserved for student use only and will not serve outside guests through the end of 2020.

Due to covid-19 precautions, seating in Kresge Dining Hall is limited and the university's priority is serving JBU's approximately 800 on-campus students.

JBU has also suspended hosting events for external guests in order to limit exposure for students and community members.

"In normal circumstances we love that our community enjoys visiting campus and using our dining facilities," said Julie Gumm, director of university marketing and communications. "But this fall our focus is on serving our students well and protecting both them and our Siloam Springs community."

The university will reassess the guideline at the conclusion of the fall semester.

