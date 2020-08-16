The John Brown University women's basketball team returned to the WBCA Academic Top 25 list, announced Tuesday, Aug. 11, by the Women's Basketball Coaches Association.

The top women's basketball team GPA in the Sooner Athletic finished 18th on the prestigious list, boasting a 3.59 grade-point average for the 2019-20 academic year.

The award caps off a strong academic showing from the ladies in the classroom this past season, as the squad reeled in three NAIA-Scholar Athlete, 13 Academic All-Sooner Athletic and 10 SAC Commissioner's Honor Roll honorees.

The WBCA annually recognizes the top-25 GPAs for programs in NCAA Division I, Division II, Division III, NAIA and the junior college levels. This marks the 25th year the WBCA has compiled the honor roll.

"The WBCA applauds these head coaches and their teams for their commitment to academic excellence," said WBCA Executive Director Danielle Donehew. "We appreciate and value the hard work and dedication the players and coaches have put forth to thrive in the classroom and on the basketball court."

Mid-America Christian (Okla.) was the other Sooner Athletic program featured in the WBCA's Academic Top-25, at 21st with a 3.58 grade-point average.