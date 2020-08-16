Margaret E. Hoyt

Margaret E. Hoyt, 88, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Aug. 10, 2020, at Avenir Assisted Living in Fayetteville, Ark.

She was born May 20, 1932, in Leachville, Ark., to Carlos T. and Jonnie Chapman. She married Jack Hoyt on Aug. 18, 1953, and she was a Methodist.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jack; sister, Elizabeth; and brother, Thaddeus.

Survivors include her son, Rodger Hoyt and Annie of Winslow, Ark.; daughter, Pamela Tidwell and husband Tim of Killeen, Texas; five grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at Wasson Memorial Chapel in Siloam Springs, with burial at Oak Hill Cemetery in Siloam Springs. Memorial contributions may be made to the Siloam Springs Hospital Auxiliary Guild Scholarship Fund.

James 'Jim' Dwight Jessen Sr.

James "Jim" Dwight Jessen Sr., 69, of Highfill, Ark., died Aug. 10, 2020, at The Waters Nursing Home in Rogers, Ark.

He was born Aug. 26, 1950, in Indio, Calif., to JC Jessen and Bonnie Broyles Jessen. He grew up in Fifty-Six, Ark., and moved to Idaho as a young man to work as a hunting guide.

He moved to Highfill, where he met Doris Elliot and they married on March 13, 1976. They moved back to Idaho for a short time before spending the rest of their lives in Highfill. He worked as a dairy farmer and later at Curran Feed Store in Gentry, Ark. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with family.

He was preceded in death by his wife; his father; and a brother, Bo Jessen.

He is survived by three children, Jc Jessen and wife Heather of Centerton, Ark., Jeannie Jones and husband Bill of Cassville, Mo., and James Jessen Jr. and wife Janelle of Decatur, Ark.; six grandchildren, Jessica Sherman and husband Vernon of Ohio, Abby Jessen and Jaycee Jessen of Centerton, and Emily Jessen, Isaac Jessen and Adriana Jessen of Decatur; two great-grandchildren, Maya and Adelynn Sherman of Ohio; his mother, of Pineville, Mo.; one brother, David Jessen of Pineville; six sisters, Sherry Gosser of Fifty-Six, Linda Bowden of Maine, Frances Pitts of Fifty-Six, Rosemary Jessen of Pineville, Donna Miller of Decatur, and Della Guyll of Jane, Mo.; and many nieces, nephews and extended family members.

Funeral services were Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs, Ark., with Pastor Randy Roughton officiating. Burial will be at Highfill Cemetery at a later date.

