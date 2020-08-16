The Siloam Springs golf teams competed Thursday against Greenwood at Vache Grasse Golf Course in Greenwood.

Greenwood's boys shot a team score of 318 to defeat the Panthers' 351.

Hayden Weaver led Greenwood with a 73, while Brady Fein shot 81, Chris Daggs 84 and Jake Baxley 102.

Chris Svebek shot 85 to lead Siloam Springs, while Brayden Fain shot 86, Max Perkins 89, Miles Perkins 91 and Breck Soderquist 93.

The match was the second of the week for the Panthers, who played Rogers at Lost Springs on Monday.

"It's been an unusual start to the golf season as far as the weather," said Siloam Springs golf coach Michael Robertson. "Super nice conditions the first week and this week it returned to really hot. Both matches this week were a challenge physically because of the heat. We had some really good pieces from both matches.

"Obviously Max stood out at Rogers. He was so close to a round in the 70s. Both Miles and Breck also played well. Really you take away a hole or two and all three of those guys shoot good rounds at a very tough Lost Springs Country Club. Then we travel to Greenwood and we get really good rounds from Chris and Brayden. Again the same type of deal...looking at the scorecard and if we find a way to stay away from the big numbers on a couple of holes they score really well."

The Panthers have already played several matches and school hasn't even started yet, which makes it a bit odd, Robertson said.

"The season has a different feel to it with school pushed back," he said. "Feels like we have been playing for weeks and then you realize it's only the second week of the season. We have pushed hard the first two weeks with a lot of traveling. Feels like we have weathered a rough start and are starting to figure some things out. It is still a process but it is nice to see the guys stringing some holes together and gaining more confidence each match."

Greenwood won the girls match 264 to 321.

Grace Woody led Greenwood with an 85, while Hallie Jones shot 86 and Olivia Walker and Addison Curtis each shot 93.

Emily Self and Brooke Smith each shot 104 to lead Siloam Springs, while Trang Phan shot 113 and Kate Gryder 118.

"This girls group has a bunch of girls who can hit the ball well," Robertson said. "We just need to stay (away) from really big numbers and learn how to cut strokes around the green. It will come with time. Brooke and Emily are both hitting the ball very well off the tee. We clean up some things around the green and there is no doubt both of them start shooting lower. Baylee (Morris) will get it going. Trang and Kate are hitting well. Julia (Jackson) looked good at Greenwood in her first match. Mackenzie (Sontag) and Alyson (McWilliams) are improving every day. I think we will have very good competition the next few weeks and see a lot of improvement in our scoring."

Up next

The Panthers and Lady Panthers are scheduled to play their first home match at The Course at Sager's Crossing against Alma, Springdale and Springdale Har-Ber at 3:30 p.m. Monday.

"It has been a long two weeks," Robertson said. "We have spent a lot of time on a bus, away from home. This week will be good. We get to stay around home more, get some rest, and prepare for the start of school while still getting a couple of matches in. Excited to see all of them take steps forward this week."