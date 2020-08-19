Photo submitted JW Smith, past state commander of the American Legion, installs new officers of the state detachment of Arkansas Sons of American Legion on Saturday at the Siloam Springs American Legion Community Hall. Pictured, from left, are Reha Cobb, Sargent of Arms; Jim Wilbanks, adjutant; JW Smith; Bob Wade, commander; and Mike Kearney, Northwest vice commander. Not pictured is Josh Robinson, judge advocate.

Photo submitted J.W. Smith, past state commander of the American Legion, installs new officers of the state detachment of Arkansas Sons of American Legion on Saturday at the Siloam Springs American Legion Community Hall. Pictured, from left, are Reha Cobb, Sargent of Arms; Jim Wilbanks, adjutant; J.W. Smith; Bob Wade, commander; and Mike Kearney, southwest vice commander. Not pictured is Josh Robinson, judge advocate.

Photo submitted J.W. Smith, past state commander of the American Legion, installs new officers of the state detachment of Arkansas Sons of American Legion on Saturday at the Siloam Springs American Legion Community Hall. Pictured, from left, are Reha Cobb, Sargent of Arms; Jim Wilbanks, adjutant; J.W. Smith; Bob Wade, commander; and Mike Kearney, southwest vice commander. Not pictured is Josh Robinson, judge advocate.

Photo submitted J.W. Smith, past state commander of the American Legion, installs new officers of the state detachment of Arkansas Sons of American Legion on Saturday at the Siloam Springs American Legion Community Hall. Pictured, from left, are Reha Cobb, Sargent of Arms; Jim Wilbanks, adjutant; J.W. Smith; Bob Wade, commander; and Mike Kearney, southwest vice commander. Not pictured is Josh Robinson, judge advocate.