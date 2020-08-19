Ayden Jowers 15 years old Gravette Gleamers 4-H Reserve Champion American Cross Heifer Ayden Jowers is the 15-year-old son of Greg and Nicole Jowers. A recent transplant from Louisiana, he is a freshman at Gravette High School. This is Ayden’s second year at Benton County Fair, and the first year showing Cattle. Shirley is a commercial Hereford influence, and has been an amazing first heifer. Ayden has been an active 4-H member, and enjoying Boer goats for 5 years. Ayden is the vice president at Gravette Gleamers. He is a member of Teen Leaders, 2020 Teen Star, and Ozark District Intermediate record book winner, animal science. Ayden appreciates the continued love and support that the community has shown since moving to Arkansas, and looks forward to many great things to come.

Brandt Bowen 17 years old Cannonball 4-H Hi, I am Brandt Bowen from Pea Ridge, Arkansas. I am the son of Clint and Amber Bowen. I have been showing cattle since I was eight years old. This project has led me to an interest in veterinary medicine. It has also helped me pay for my college tuition. Thank you for your support.

Brooklyn Amos 13 years old Logan 4-H and Gentry FFA Hi, my name is Brooklyn Amos. I am the daughter of Brad and Jennifer Amos. This will be my seventh year showing at the Benton County Fair. I am a member of Logan 4-H as well as an active member in Gentry FFA. I am showing my heifer Rosie and my pig Ms. Piggy. Thank you for all your support on my project.

Brynn Cordeiro 14 years old Gentry FFA This is my commercial steer. He is bred and owned. His name is Sue... "A steer named Sue." This is my first year to show a steer. Thank you for your support.

Falyn Cordeiro 18 years old Gentry FFA This is my blue roan heifer, Paige. She is an 8-month-old registered Maintainer! This is the first heifer I've shown and she has such a big personality! She's a diva! She was bred by Jessica Alkire at Lightening A Acres!

Jacob Curtis 14 yrs old Centerton 4-H This is my commercial Brangus heifer, "Cali." I have worked very hard in preparation for the county fair. Thank you for your support of my project. God bless.

Jaylea Amos 10 years old Logan 4-H Hi my name is Jaylea Amos. I am the daughter of Brad and Jennifer Amos and Natasha Flaa. This year I will be showing at the fair for the fifth year. I will be showing a red commercial heifer and her name is Strawberry. Thank you for supporting me on my project.

Jesse Burke 16 years old Siloam Springs FFA I have been showing at the fair since I was 5 years old. This is the eighth year to show cattle. Rosie is a registered Shorthorn heifer who is due to calve in April. Either I or my little sister will, hopefully, be showing the calf next year. Thank you so much for supporting my project!

Kallie Franks 13 years old Logan 4-H This is my sixth year showing cattle. This is my heifer Charity. She's a purebred Simmental. She's been my favorite heifer to show and always acts great in showmanship. She's due to calve next February and, hopefully, I will be able to show her calf too. Thank you for your support for my livestock project.

Kaylee Ames 18 years old Maysville 4-H Hi my name is Kaylee Ames. I'm a senior member of the Maysville 4-H Club. This is my last year to show. 4-H has always been one of my favorite activities I have done. My third animal is Emma, my dairy heifer.

Kelsi Amos 14 years old Logan 4-H Hi my name is Kelsi Amos. I am the daughter of Brad and Jennifer Amos. This will be my sixth year showing at the Benton County fair. I am a member of Logan 4-H as well as an active member of Gentry FFA. I am showing my cow Marie Laveau and my pig Agnes. Thank you for all your support.

Kole Bequette 9 Years Old Maysville 4-H Hi, I am Kole Bequette, a 9-year-old member of the Maysville 4-H Club. This is me and my registered Angus heifer, Kennedy. This is my fifth year to show at the Benton County Fair but the first time to participate in the Livestock Auction. Throughout my time showing at the fair, I have shown cattle, sheep and pigs. This is my second year showing Kennedy and I look forward to her calving next spring. Thank you all for your support of me and my animals at the Benton County Fair.

Mac Bowen 17 years old Cannonball 4-H Hi, I am Mac Bowen from Pea Ridge, Arkansas. I am the son of Clint and Amber Bowen. I have been showing cattle since I was eight years old. This is my heifer Lyla. My beef project will help me pay for my college education. Thank you for your support.

Paisley Jo Amos 10 years old Logan 4-H Hi my name is Paisley Jo Amos. I am the daughter of Chad and Shanna Amos. This is my heifer Allie, she is EXTRA sweet and fun to show. She is a Maine Anjou. Thank you for your support of me and my project.

Ramsey Andrews 10 years old Logan 4-H My name is Ramsey Andrews and I am the daughter of Russell and Brittany Andrews of Gentry, Arkansas. I am 10 years old and will be starting fifth grade at Gentry Intermediate School this year. I am a member of the Logan 4-H club and this is my first year showing a calf at the Benton County Fair. This is my 5-month-old 1/2 Waygu, 1/4 Angus, 1/4 Brahman calf named "White-y." She got this name because she was one of the only white calves born into my Gigi's predominately black herd. I love helping on the farm as much as I can. When I grow up, I want to have a career in farming and agriculture. When I'm not farming with my Daddy and Gigi, I play on a travel softball team. I also have a heart for mission work and a strong relationship with my Savior, Jesus.

Reagan Amos 14 years old Logan 4-H and Gentry FFA Hi my name is Reagan Amos. I am the daughter of Chad and Shanna Amos. This is my Chi Heifer, Barbara Jean. She is so fun to show. Thank you for your support.

Trista Andrews 13 years old Siloam Springs FFA This is Shorty, an Angus/Longhorn Cross Heifer and Trista Andrews. The 13-year-old daughter of Brittany Andrews of Siloam Springs. She is a member of the Siloam Springs FFA. Thank you for your support of the Benton County Fair Jr. Livestock Auction.

Wyatt Coffelt 17 years old Centerton 4-H and Gravette FFA This is Wyatt Coffelt, he will be a senior this year at Gravette High School. He participates in Centerton 4-H and Gravette FFA. He is a captain on the football team and a leader on the baseball team. He is a good student and a great fence fixer. Wyatt has won the county and district record book with his animal science project and hopes to do so again this year. This could be his last year to show as he plans on going to college next fall and majoring in criminal justice. Wyatt would like to thank you for your support of him and other kids in the Benton County Fair.

Emma Evans 11 years old Logan 4-H Hi, my name is Emma Evans. I am the daughter of Wes and Laura Evans from Gentry. I have been in 4-H for 6 years. This is my Charolais bull, Fireman. He was Reserve Supreme Bull at the County Fair this year. Thank you for your support.

Johnathan Digby 16 years old Gentry FFA Hi, I'm Jonathan Digby. I'm 16. I live in Highfill and I am a member of the Gentry FFA. This is my first year participating in the Benton County Fair and my first year showing cattle. This is my heifer, Gertie. She is a Beefmaster Advancer and has quite the attitude. I hope to show her again next year, along with another heifer. Thank you for your support for my livestock project.

Shyane Ferguson 17 years old Siloam Springs FFA The first picture is Nala, a Registered Salers Heifer. The second picture is Pitch, a Salers/Angus cross. Shyane is the 17-year-old daughter of Tony and Stephanie Ferguson of Siloam Springs. She is a member of the Siloam Springs FFA and will be a Senior at Siloam Springs High School this year. Thank you for your support of the Benton County Fair Jr. Livestock Auction.

Weston Evans 9 years old Logan 4-H Hi, my name is Weston Evans. I've been in 4-H for 4 years. My parents are Wes and Laura Evans from Gentry. This is my Charolais, Queenie. Thank you for your support!

Haden Gunsaulis 10 years old Siloam Springs 4-H Club Haden is showing his commercial heifer Charla this year at the Benton County Fair. Haden wanted to show a Charolais X Angus heifer this year. We found this wonderful girl at the Benton County Sale Barn. Haden is hoping to raise a lot of good calves out of her. Thank you for your support.

Knox Griffin 9 yrs old Logan 4-H I'm Knox Griffin. I'm 9 years old and a member of Logan 4-H. This is my heifer, "Pokeball." She is an Ayrshire winter yearling. My parents are Lee and Casey Griffin. Thank you for your support.

Kasandra Tajchman 18 years old Gravette Gleamers Champion Market Steer Throughout my school years, I was involved in activities such as Gravette FFA (2016-2019), and Gravette Gleamers 4-H (2007-present). I am the daughter of Greg and Dawn Tajchman. Being an active and productive member of Gravette FFA has opened many doors of opportunity for me. Some of these opportunities include livestock judging and attending livestock shows. I have been the president of the Gravette Gleamers 4-H club for the past two years now. When I became president, my 4-H group was starting from the beginning after someone new had taken over; it made me take leadership while having so many young 4-Hers. While holding this position I wanted to make a long-lasting impact on their showing experiences to help them start off with a successful show career at a young age. 4-H allows me to support my community by cleaning up the parks, donating to the local animal shelter, support the Gravette Nursing Home....

Kelli McGarrah 12 years old Maysville 4-H club This is Kelli McGarrah and her heifer Ace. I am a junior member of the Maysville 4-H club. I have been in 4-H for six years. Ace is a homegrown heifer. I am very proud of her.

Kinley Weir Logan 4-H Club Commercial Heifer Loretta Lynn I am the 11-year-old daughter of Lori Weir and Jeremy Weir. I am a member of the Logan 4-H Club. This is my third year showing heifers and I have enjoyed every minute of it. Although this year was a little different because I didn't get to go to a lot of shows, I enjoyed spending time with my heifer and family. Thank you for bidding on me and my heifer. We are very grateful and thankful for your support.

Kinzie McGarrah 9 years old Maysville 4-H This is Kinzie McGarrah and her heifer Queen. I am a junior member of the Maysville 4-H club. I have been in 4-H for 4 years. Queen was an orphan calf and I raised her on my nurse cow. She is just so fun to watch. Her personality is the best. She loves peaches fresh off the peach tree in her pen.

Kylie Smith 10 years old Logan 4-H My name is Kylie Smith and I am 10 years old. I am an active member of Logan 4-H. My parents are Kevin and Jacque Smith. I show market goats and Limousin cattle. I have been showing goats for five years and cattle for two years.

Lanie White Lemonds 10 years old Maysville 4-H club Grand Champion Commercial Dairy Heifer My name is Lanie White Lemonds. This is my third year to sale. I really love showing my dairy heifers. I'm a member of the Maysville 4-H club.

Logan Smith 9 years old Logan 4-H Reserve Champion Limousin I am the 9-year-old son of Bryan and Leagha Smith. I am part of the Logan 4-H Club. This is my first year showing cattle. This is my heifer, Gabriella. She is a registered Limousin. I have learned a lot while preparing for the fair. Thank you for your support of me, my project and the Benton County Fair.

Makayla Severs 10 years old Outdoor Adventure 4-H Reserve Champion Scottish Highlander This is my first year showing cattle, and it has been a learning experience. This is my heifer, Briana. She is an 18-month-old Scottish Highlander. Thanks for your support of my livestock project.

Mason Wood 10 years old Apple Spur 4-H Hi. My name is Mason Wood. I am 10 years old and a member of the Applespur 4h club. This is my fifth year showing at the Benton County Fair and I showed my little sister's favorite commercial heifer "Chuck." I love being a part of 4-H because I get to give back to my community and learn how to take care of my animals. Thank you for supporting me!

