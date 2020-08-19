50 Years Ago

From the Herald-Democrat in 1970

The Siloam Springs Jaycees announced that they had donated their labor and organization to complete work on the Siloam Springs Museum.

In cooperation with the Museum Committee, the Jaycees planned to construct a 32-foot-long divider wall, plaster and paint walls and ceiling and do general repair and clean-up work. A committee was appointed and had met with Margaret Schoonover to make initial plans. Actual labor was to start in a few days.

Bill Foreman, president of the local club, said, "The Jaycees are greatly interested in the growth of our community and the preservation of its history. We feel privileged to have the opportunity to work on the Siloam Springs Museum.

25 Years Ago

From the Herald-Leader in 1995

Siloam Springs Schools were to have a guardian angel by its side with the start of school. Siloam Springs City Board approved a School Resource Officer on Tuesday.

A Siloam Springs police veteran, John Taylor was named as the new SRO. With 11 years under his belt in law enforcement, Taylor has a military background and served as a ranger in Oklahoma. He was working on his master's degree at Northeastern University in Tahlequah, Okla.

Kelvin Hobbs, SRO director with the Siloam Springs police department, said, "The SRO will be a liaison between the school system and this police department, working with students and civic groups."

Ken Ramey, Siloam Springs High School principal, said, "We want our officer to have a positive influence on the community."

According to the SRO plan developed by the Siloam Springs police department, the position would provide educational information in and out of the classroom on topics critical to today's youth, such as, drug and alcohol abuse, traffic safety, suicide prevention, law enforcement as a career and family violence.

Ramey said the SRO will be an ally for the students, providing counseling and advice. "Taylor can be a mentor to many students who don't have a positive influence in their lives. We want to intervene and help students who may not be able to help themselves," Ramey said.

10 Years Ago

From the Herald-Leader in 2010

Earlier in the week in volleyball practice, the reality began to hit Siloam Springs senior Lizzy Briones.

The Siloam Springs volleyball gym, which had been set up for two volleyball courts since late July, was taken down to one court so the Lady Panthers could scrimmage the ninth grade team.

"And even though it's the ninth grade, it was cool because they took away both courts so it was one big one," Briones said. "You could feel the season coming up. Everyone's starting to work harder and get more into game mode now."

The Lady Panthers were scheduled to open the season by hosting Class 7A Bentonville.

Siloam Springs was on one of the more remarkable runs in state history for the sport of volleyball.

The Lady Panthers were the only school to ever win six consecutive state championships, with the next closest being four straight from Crowley's Ridge Academy and Valley View.

The Lady Panthers' seven total state titles was tied with Fort Smith Southside and Arkadelphia for second place in state history. Jonesboro had 10 state titles.

What's it going to take for the Lady Panthers to win their eighth title and seventh straight?

"Just taking it one game at a time," said long-time head coach Rose Cheek.