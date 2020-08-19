Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs freshman quarterback Mason Simmons turns the corner on a run play against Rogers Heritage during an Arkansas Activities Association benefit game on Monday at Panther Stadium.
The Siloam Springs ninth-grade football team hosted Rogers Heritage on Monday in an Arkansas Activities Association benefit scrimmage at Panther Stadium.
The format of the evening was like a team camp and an actual game wasn't played. No score was kept as well.
Highlights for the Panthers included a 40-yard touchdown pass from Mason Simmons to Cameron Stanford, a 38-yard Simmons run and a 35-yard run for Silas Tugwell.
Jed Derwin had three runs and one catch that went for big gains. George Leroy had a sack and two tackles for loss.
The Panthers open their season this Monday at Fayetteville White.
