Alyssa Chamberlin 9 years old Logan 4-H This is my goat little Jerry. This is my second year to show a goat, but my first year as a junior. Thank you for your support.

Colby Amos 13 years old Centerton 4-H My name is Colby Amos. I have been showing goats since I was 3 years old. I have been raising my own herd for the past three years. This is Sassy, she can really live up to her name! My parents are Jed and Lisa Harris and Jeff and Abbey Amos. I really appreciate your support at the 2020 Benton County Fair!

Kaylee Ames 18 years old Maysville 4-H Hi my name is Kaylee Ames. I'm a senior member of the Maysville 4-H Club . This is my last year to show. 4-H has always been one of my favorite activities I have done. These are my animals this year. My goat's name is Dodge.

Kimberly Caswell 15 years old Gentry FFA Hi, I am Kimberly Caswell; I am 15 years old and this is my 10th year to show at the Benton County Fair. I am an active member in the Gentry FFA. These are my goats, Nola, a registered 75% Boer Goat, and Dixie, a registered 50% Boer Goat. I am the daughter of Rebecca Tingley and John Caswell. I am grateful and thankful for your time and support of my FFA project.

Laney Brown 14 years old Maysville 4-H Laney is showing her purebred breeding doe 4CKs Disco Inferno. She has shown Disco for two years in shows across the four-state area. Disco will be a foundational part of Laney's breeding herd after the show season this year.

Levi Brandon 15 years old Centerton 4-H This is my 10th year showing goats. I started as a Cloverbud at 5 years old. I like showing my breeding does best. This is Remington, one of my young does that was born this past January. I call her Remi for short. She loves attention and sometimes forgets she is a goat. Thank you for supporting me and my livestock project.

Samuel DeWitt 14 years old Centerton 4-H club Samuel is showing his full-blood doe CTDT Ace's Empire. Sam has won Arkansas State Fair Showmanship and County Showmanship with his doe. They travel all four states and show together. Doe was bred, born and raised on our farm.

Tatum Denny 12 years old Outdoor Adventures This is Baby Flo. She is a brown and white Boer doe goat. Her birthday is 1-27-2020, so she is almost 6 months old, she is so sweet, she loves her chin tickled and her belly rubbed. She is one of the first ones to come to you when you walk out to the pen.

Wyatt Carnahan 9 years old Maysville 4-H I am Wyatt Carnahan, a 9-year-old member of the Maysville 4-H Club. This is my fifth year showing at the Benton County Fair, but this is my first year to be in the auction. This is my yearling 100% Boer Goat Blue. She was born and raised on our family farm.

Tatum Denny 12 years old Outdoor Adventures This is Hazel. She is a brown and white full blood registered meat Boer doe. Her birthday is 1-30-2020 so she is almost 6 months old. She will give you a run for your money and is a leader of the farm. She is very cautious and sweet at the same time. She will root you around when you bring feed out and has to be the last one to leave the feed trough. She likes her baths, and just to sit there and watch everyone.

Luke Fusselman 13 years old Centerton 4-H I am Luke Fusselman of Centerton 4-H. This is my Boer meat goat, Barb's Boy, AKA John. He has come along way from the skittish little guy he was when we picked him out from my grandfather's spring kids. Thank you for helping me out with the cost of feed and care needed to raise these farm animals. I am glad for this opportunity in learning about the responsibility of raising market animals.

Will Fusselman 13 years old Centerton 4-H I am Will Fusselman of Centerton 4-H. This is my Boer meat goat, affectionately called "Curly Buns," but you cannot derive that with his nice, new haircut. This is my fourth year showing goats. Thank you for helping support my learning and development in the areas of responsibility, hard work, and perseverance needed to raise market animals.

Alexander Kay 13 years old Cross Church 4-H Jr. Nigerian Dwarf Doe This is my second year showing goats. This is my Nigerian Dwarf Goat, Precious. She is a great goat and this year she had her first kids. My sister is even showing one of her kids in the fair this year. I enjoy showing goats and learning more about them. Thank you for your support!

Brea Holt 9 years old Centerton 4-H This is my fourth year to show and my first time to be in the auction. I raise my livestock project at my grandparents due to living in town. I will be showing my goat Bunny for the first time at the fair. Thank you for supporting my livestock project!

Garrett Haley 11 years old Town & County 4-H Hi, my name is Garrett Haley and I am 11 years old. I live in Maysville and I am a member of the Town & Country 4-H Club. I show goats and pigs and have participated in the Benton County Fair since I was 5 years old. This year I am showing three goats; their names are Vaughn, Pollie, and Cher. Cher was born and raised at our farm and I will show her in the kidded by exhibitor show. I am also showing three pigs; a spot gilt named Mabel, a berk gilt named Penny (I showed her mom last year), and a cross gilt named June. I enjoy working with my animals every night. I walk them, give them baths, feed them, and make sure they have clean water every day. I am excited that we get to show our animals this year at the fair and would appreciate your support. Thank you!

Hailey Harris 15 years old Town and Country 4-H My name is Hailey Harris. I am a Sophomore at Gravette High School. I am a member of Town and Country 4H and Gravette FFA. I have been showing since I was 3 years old. We raise our own animals.

Hannah Harris 19 years old Town and Country 4-H My name is Hannah Harris. I will be a freshman at the University of Arkansas majoring in Pre Vet. I am a member of the Gravette FFA and Town and Country 4H club. I have been showing since I was 3. We raise our own dairy goats and market lambs.

Hayden Harris 17 years old Town and Country 4-H Gravette FFA Best in Breed Sr. Sable Doe My name is Hayden Harris. I will be a freshman at NEO. I am majoring in Pre Vet. I have been showing since I was 3. I show Dairy Goats, Market Lambs, and Boer Goats. We raise and care for our market lamb and dairy herd.

Hillary Harris 9 years old Town and Country 4-H My name is Hillary Harris. I am a fourth-grader at the Gravette Upper Elementary. I have been showing since I was 3 years old. I am a member of the Town and Country 4H club. We raise our own lambs and dairy goats.

Katelyn Kay 12 years old Cross Church 4-H Jr Nigerian Dwarf Doe This is my second year showing goats. This is my Nigerian Dwarf Goat, Cookie. This is the first goat I've gotten to show that I raised from birth. It's been fun working with her and seeing her every day since she was born this spring. Thank you for your support!

McCoy Kildow 16 years old Centerton 4H Hi! My name is McCoy Kildow. Pictured with me is my wether, Biscuit. Biscuit is a Boer goat. It's been fun working with him and being around him because he is so friendly.

Peter Kay 10 years old Cross Church 4-H Best in Breed Sr. Nigerian Dwarf Doe This is my second year showing goats. This is my Nigerian Dwarf Goat, Sugar Shaker. She is the sweetest goat I have ever worked with. I enjoy taking care of her and working with her every day. Thank you for your support!

Zachary Kay 11 years old Cross Church 4-H Best in Breed Jr. Nubian Doe This is my second year showing goats. This is my Nigerian Dwarf Goat, Pandora. She's my favorite doe and I really enjoy showing her. This spring she had her first kids and it was great to help her with them. I also am enjoying learning how to milk her. I hope to learn how to make cheese with her milk. Thank you for your support!

Zoey Hinojosa 11 years old Apple Spur 4-H I'm Zoey Hinajosa with Apple Spur 4-H. This is my first year in 4-H and showing. This is my Benton County born and bred champion. It's been a great learning experience and I look forward to doing it again next year. Thank you.

Alexis Venske 9 years old Gravette Gleamers 4-H Hi, my name is Alexis Venske. I am 9 years and a member of the Gravette Gleamers 4-H club. I am the daughter of Cole and Wendy Venske. My main project is Dairy Goats. This Is my first year to get to show as a Junior, as I was a Cloverbud last year. This is my first year to get to participate in the Junior Livestock Auction, and I appreciate your support of all us 4-H and FFA exhibitors this year more than ever before. Thank you.

Andrew Lindsay 16 years old Centerton 4-H This is my 10th year showing registered African Boer goats. I breed and raise my goats on our farm west of Centerton. I want to thank everyone who is supporting the Benton County Fair Livestock Auction and the youth of Benton County. I would Like to thank James and Kathy Huber for supporting my project in 2019. These are a couple of my 2020 goats that I will be showing for the first time at the fair.

Ava Mitchell 11 years old Logan 4-H Hi, My name is Ava Mitchell and this is my doe, Irona. I am 11 years old and a member of the Logan 4-H club. This is my third year to show at the Benton County Fair. I would be honored if you would consider supporting me. Thank you so much.

Belvia Powers 10 years old Bentonville 4-H Nubian Jr. Doe This is my first year showing. I am pictured here with my 6-month-old Nubian doe, Nebraska (the brown one). She has taught me a lot about goats in a short time period. She follows me everywhere like a puppy dog! She was my first goat. Thank you for supporting my dairy goat project!

Dusty Tate 11 years old Centerton 4-H Best in Breed Jr. Recorded Grade Doe This is my first year showing as a 4-H member. The first picture is my Nubian Spitfire. She is named after her attitude, showing just how spoiled she is! The second picture is my goat Brownie. She was the first goat that I raised from a bottle, a huge milestone for me. Thank you for your support of me and my livestock project!

Jacey Smith 15 years old Decatur FFA Reserve Grand Champion Market Goat My name is Jacey Smith and I am 15 years old. I am an active member of Decatur FFA. My parents are Kevin and Jacque Smith. This is my Reserve Champion Market Goat at the 2020 Benton County Fair. I have been showing goats for six years and cattle for two years. Thank you for supporting my fair projects!

Jake Mayo 14 years old Centerton 4-H Club This is Jake's ninth year in 4-H. Jake is the son of Chuck and Megan Mayo. Jake's Main Project in 4-H is Animal Science and was a County 4-H Record Book Winner in 2020 for his project work. Jake's other projects are Health and Fitness, Foods and Nutrition, and Safety. Thank you for your continued support of my 4-H project.

Jasper Sikes 11 years old Maysville 4-H This is my fourth year showing goats. This is my goat, Barbra Jean. She is a percentage doe out of my first show doe, Cheyenne. I am excited to be showing her. Thank you for your support on my project.

Karlie Lindsay 17 years old Centerton 4-H 2020 is my 10th year showing African Boer goats. I breed and raise my goats at our farm west of Centerton. These two pictured are a couple of my favorites as they love people and will be get to be shown for the first time at the fair. We appreciate everyone who is supporting the Benton County Livestock auction and the youth of your county! Thank you, Curran's Feed Store, for supporting my project in 2019.

Kylie Smith 10 years old Logan 4-H My name is Kylie Smith and I am 10 years old. I am an active member of Logan 4-H. My parents are Kevin and Jacque Smith. I show market goats and Limousin cattle. I have been showing goats for five years and cattle for two years.

Lanie Newsom 9 years old Bloomfield 4-H I am 9 years old. I've been showing since I was 5, and this is my first year for the auction. I love my goats and they are all my babies and this is one of my favorite 4-H activities! Thank you for supporting me!

Lauren Taylor 15 years old Centeron 4-H Club Reserve Overall Grand Champion Breeding Doe Lauren is showing her full-blood registered doe CTDT IVY ROSE TRIPLE E. This doe has been bred, born and raised on our farm. Lauren travels with her all over four states and shows.

Lauren Venske 13 years old Gravette Gleamers 4-H Best in Breed Jr Alpine Doe Hi, my name is Lauren Venske and I am 13 years old. I am the daughter of Cole and Wendy Venske. I am a Junior member of the Gravette Gleamers 4-H club and my main project is Dairy Goats. This is my second year being involved with 4-H and agriculture and I am loving every moment of it. Thank you this year more than ever for your support of all of the exhibitors of the Benton County Junior Livestock Auction.

Megan Pigeon 17 years old Bloomfield 4-H I have been showing livestock at the Benton County Fair for the past 12 years. This is my doe, Lucy. I raised her from a bottle and cannot wait to show her. This is my last year to show since I am a class of 2020 graduate. Thank you for supporting me.

Nevaeh Smith 12 years old Centerton 4-H Hello, My name is Nevaeh and this is one of my senior does, Lucee. I am the daughter of Cecile and Dustan Smith. Lucee is one of my favorite goats to show. I have been showing her for several years now. She won senior division grand champion in 2019. She gave birth to three doe kids a few months ago. Lucee has a unique personality (or lack of ... she has a really big attitude problem ... LOL), but we make it work and get the show done together. Thank you for your time and support!

Oliva Scribner 12 years old Bloomfield 4-H These are my goats. Gruff is my wether. Thank you for your support.

Sam Mayo 16 years old Centerton 4-H Club This is Sam's 11th year in 4-H. Sam is the son of Chuck and Megan Mayo. Sam's Main Project in 4-H is Animal Science and was a County 4-H Record Book Winner in 2020. Sam was also awarded as a 2020 Arkansas Teen Star for his project work in 4-H. Thank you for your continued support of my 4-H projects.