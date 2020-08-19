John Brown University men's basketball coach Jason Beschta announced his coaching staff on Monday afternoon with the hiring of Nate Quilling and A.J. Wiebe as new assistant coaches.

"Having great assistants is a must if we want to pursue and sustain excellence in our program," Beschta said. "We have been blessed with some tremendous assistants over the last few years, and I am excited to know that will continue with the hiring of both Nate and A.J.

"A.J. already knows and has a relationship with some of our guys from when he coached at Link Year Prep. Those who know him have all told me how excited they are to have him joining us because of all that he can bring, not only on the court but also pouring into their lives. Nate comes highly recommended, and from my time talking with him I know that he is going to add a ton of value to our program. He has the benefit of working under multiple coaches which will put him in a position to bring a unique perspective. Both of these guys are going to make such a positive impact in our program, on our campus, and influencing the lives of our players."

Quilling most recently spent three seasons as a graduate assistant coach at Trinity International (Ill.) where he assisted in all areas of the men's basketball program. From player development to strength and conditioning, the Elk Mound, Wis., native also prepared scouting reports, assisted in recruiting efforts and oversaw all junior varsity program efforts. During his tenure with the Trojans, Quilling helped the program achieve a 42-48 record over three seasons, including a 21-11 mark during the 2017-18 season. That edition of the Trojans earned an at-large berth to the NAIA Division II National Championships.

As a student-athlete at TIU, Quilling had a remarkable senior season in 2016-17. The Trojans posted a single-season win record by finishing the campaign 30-6, capturing a Chicagolands Collegiate Athletic Conference (CCAC) title before making a run to the quarterfinals in the national tournament.

"I am extremely honored to join the team at John Brown University," Quilling said. "Their commitment to their student-athletes to succeed in the classroom, on the court and in life is second to none. I'm excited to be a part of JBU's mission, while being able to compete for championships."

Wiebe comes to John Brown University after a pair of seasons at Link Year Preparatory Academy in Branson, Mo. The Lions enjoyed a 65-25 overall record that was highlighted by a regular season and conference tournament crown. He assisted in vaulting 18 student-athletes into the college basketball ranks, including 12 NCAA Division I student-athletes to institutions such as the University of Arkansas, Brigham Young University, the University of Central Arkansas, the University of North Texas and the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. While in Branson, Wiebe coordinated and hosted Division I college basketball coaches during recruiting season.

After his time in Branson, Wiebe went on to take the assistant boy's basketball coach position at Trinity Academy in Wichita, Kan. There, he led the junior varsity boys to a 13-4 overall record and landed a league championship.

"I am really excited to be joining the men's basketball program at John Brown University," Wiebe said. "With a great staff and high-quality players, it is a blessing to be a part of a program that is moving in the right direction. I am thankful for the opportunity and look forward to helping Coach Beschta continue developing the players and the program."

The Golden Eagle men's basketball program finished the 2019-20 season ranked ninth in NAIA Division I, sporting an overall record of 28-5 and runner-up finishes in both the Sooner Athletic regular season and conference tournament. Slated to take on Harris-Stowe State (Mo.) in the NAIA National Championships Round of 32, the season was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic that subsequently would end the season.