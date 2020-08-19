Martha G. Alverson

Martha G. Alverson, 57, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Aug. 13, 2020, at her home.

She was born Feb. 22, 1963, in Siloam Springs, Ark., to Raymond and Terry Crittenden. She married Troy Alverson on March 6, 1981. She worked for Quail Ridge Living Center as a dietary manager.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Sandy Copeland.

Survivors include her husband, of the home; children, Rebecca Grow and husband Terry of West Siloam Springs, Okla., Rachel England and husband Christopher of Siloam Springs, Matthew Alverson of Fayetteville, Ark., Marshall Alverson of Siloam Springs and Shyann Alverson of Christi, Okla.; 15 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; siblings, Terry Davis of Spencer, Tenn., Deene Kiddy of Westville, Okla., Skip Crittenden of Siloam Springs, Mike Crittenden of Siloam Springs, Margaret Shewmaker of Westville, Ray Crittenden of Westville, Kaye Henry of Siloam Springs and Jeff Elger of Evansville, Ark.

No services are planned at this time.

Kimberly 'Kim' Lynn Garrett

Kimberly "Kim" Lynn Garrett, 43, of Vaughn, Ark., died on Aug. 14, 2020, at her home.

She was born Oct. 27, 1976, in Tahlequah, Okla., to Jerry Garrett and Sharon Kay Caughman Garrett. She graduated from Augusta High School in Augusta, Kan., in 1995. She enjoyed fishing, hunting for four-leaf clovers, playing Fortnite, and spending time with her family, especially her daughter, Kaylee.

She was preceded in death by her father.

She is survived by her daughter, Kaylee Vorisek of Bentonville, Ark.; mother, Kay Thurston of Vaughn; brothers, Bryan "Keith" Waters of Vaughn, Don Beyer of Siloam Springs, Ark., Clint Garrett and wife Melissa of Bella Vista, Ark., David Cannady of Rogers, Ark., Jeff Wolke of Derby, Kan.; sisters, Sandra Dugger of Vaughn, and Christi Thurston of Vaughn.

Graveside services are at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at Springtown Cemetery in Springtown, Ark. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at Springtown Cemetery.

Kathryn JoAnn Hollenback

Kathryn "JoAnn" Hollenback, 59, of Kansas, Okla., died on Aug. 14, 2020, at her home.

She was born April 19, 1961, in Siloam Springs, Ark., to Elmer Floyd Hollenback and Pearl Kathryn January Hollenback. She worked at McKee Foods for many years. She enjoyed studying genealogy, history and remodeling. She was a member of Colcord (Okla.) Church of Christ.

She is survived by her sons, Jason Buck and wife Latishia of Kansas, Okla., and Jonathan Buck of Kansas, Okla.; daughter, Miranda Buck and husband Edwin Silva of Pea Ridge, Ark.; seven grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; her mother, Pearl Hollenback of Twin Oaks, Okla.; and brother, Jerry Hollenback and wife Rhonda of Twin Oaks.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs, with Pastor Bill Anderson officiating. Burial will follow at Row Cemetery in Colcord, Okla.

For the funeral, guests will be limited to 150 people and everyone will be required to wear their own face mask, per the guidelines set forth by the State of Arkansas.

Donald 'Donnie' Paul Millsap

Donald "Donnie" Paul Millsap, 62, of Gentry, Ark., died Aug. 15, 2020, at Circle of Life Hospice in Springdale, Ark.

He was born Dec. 3, 1957, in Anderson, Mo., to Walter David Millsap and Loretta Ilene Parsley Millsap. He married Sandra Kay Siler Wiles on Sept. 6, 1980. He worked as a dairy farmer, youth pastor, worked with youth at Gentry High School and was a member of First Baptist Church in Gentry, Ark.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Survivors include his wife, of the home; a daughter, Melissa Peregrin of Westfield, Ind.; sons, Scott C. Millsap and wife Stephanie of Roseville, Calif., Craig "Rube" Millsap and wife Hannah of Gentry, and Michael Millsap and wife Kristi of Gentry; 11 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; his mother of Gentry; two brothers, Wally Millsap of Gentry and Ed Millsap of Siloam Springs, Ark.; two sisters, Martha Hawkins of Gentry and Kathy Hummingbird of Gentry; and numerous extended family members.

Funeral services were Aug.18, 2020, at Gentry First Baptist Church.

Frank Herbert Nelson

Frank Herbert Nelson, 93, of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, – also known as "Pepaw," "Bank," "Big Buck," "Coach" and "Chief," went to meet his Lord and Savior, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in Fayetteville, Arkansas. He was born February 10, 1927, to Herbert and Mary E. Nelson.

Frank grew up in the hills of Cushman, Arkansas. He graduated from Batesville High School and joined the U.S. Navy on February 8, 1945, where he proudly served in the Philippines during World War II. When he returned from service, he attended Arkansas Tech University in Russellville on a full athletic scholarship. He was the point guard for the Wonder Boys basketball team that compiled a record of 103-25 during his playing years and won AIC National Championships in both 1948 and 1949. He also lettered in track and field all four years at Tech, and was so proud to be a Wonder Boy. He continued to be actively involved in Booster Club and many other events on campus throughout his life, as well as being inducted into The Arkansas Tech's Athletic Hall of Fame, the T Club. Tech is also where he met and married Lois Nell Henry of Siloam Springs, Arkansas. Together they had three daughters: Andrea, Teresa and Susan. They were the "Light" of his life. Frank and Lois were married for 45 years before her passing.

After graduating from Arkansas Tech, Frank and Lois moved to Piggott, Arkansas, and then Siloam Springs where he served as Head Football Coach for both high schools until 1962. While coaching in Siloam Springs, he received his Master's Degree in Education Administration from the University of Arkansas.

Moving on from his coaching career, Frank started a real estate and insurance company in Siloam Springs. In the early 60s he ran for State Senate in Benton County on the Republican ticket and was narrowly defeated despite campaigning through many small towns from the bed of an old pick-up truck with nothing but a bullhorn and his infectious personality. As his three daughters grew older, he started his own "wildcat" oil and gas company, FHN Energy, operating in South Texas and Mexico. By this time, he had traded in his athletic shoes and whistle for custom-made boots and a Cowboy hat.

Frank's top priority was his family. He loved Lois, Andrea, Teresa and Susan with an unrelenting passion. Later in his life, that love grew to include the grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well as his sons-in-law Vic, Lon and Jim as well as the entire extended family. He was an example of a strong Christian man. He was a Prayer Warrior. He began each day reading the Bible and praying. He called out each family member's name with a specific prayer. He also kept very meticulous calendars of family events, achievements and moments that were precious to him. He loved unconditionally (Although, he would certainly let you know if he thought you were making a poor decision). He was kind, generous and thoughtful. He had a great sense of humor, always had a joke to tell and didn't miss an opportunity to sing a Country and Western song or his signature number The Green, Green Grass of Home.

After Lois Nell's passing, Frank was determined to not let his family suffer and became the rock of his family. He was present for births, birthday parties, athletic events, dance recitals, vacations, hunting and fishing trips and graduations. Everyone loved him. He had countless friends and associates throughout his exceptional life including, his best friend of the last 26 years, Dana Stroud of North Little Rock, his thoughtful and caring neighbor from across the street to whom our family will always be grateful.

He is survived by his three daughters: Andrea and Victor Siroonian, Teresa and Jim Huson, and Susan and Lon Cearley; three granddaughters: Robin and Steve Sutton, Heather Gladd, and April and Shawn Hansen; three grandsons: Frank Nelson and Betsey Huson, Matthew and Melanie Huson, and Chad and Carrie Cearley; great-grandchildren: Shelby Gladd, Sydney Gladd, Levi Gladd, Stephen Sutton, Lillie Bullington, Mary Catherine Sutton, Caroline Sutton, Landon Hansen, J.R. Huson, and Halee Huson.

Honorary pallbearers are Victor Siroonian, Jim Huson, Lon Cearley, Frank Nelson Huson, Matthew Huson, Chad Cearley, Steve Sutton, Stephen Sutton, and Garland Allison.

We will all feel the void of losing someone we all loved so much. He will be thought of every day in all of the wonderful memories we share.

A private military service was held on August 14, 2020.

Teresa 'Terry' Reams

Teresa "Terry" Reams, 63, of Highfill, Ark., died Aug. 14, 2020, at her home.

She was born Jan. 18, 1957, in Fort Ord, Calif., to Calvin and Jeretta Ballard and was adopted by Don and Genevieve Edgmon. She married Bob Reams on June 8, 1975, and worked on the family farm. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Highfill.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister Denise; and brothers Tom and Jay.

Survivors include her husband Bob of the home; a daughter, Jenifer Powers and husband Michael of Gentry, Ark.; sons, Bill Reams and wife Kristi of Gentry, and Jeff Reams and Savannah of Pea Ridge, Ark.; 11 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; her father, Don Edgmon and wife Pat of Texas; three sisters, Diane Pennington of Bethel Heights, Ark., Machelle Lamb of Elm Springs, Ark., and Shelly Thayer of Idaho; and two brothers, Anthony and Randy Ballard both of California.

Funeral services were Aug. 18, 2020, at First Baptist Church in Highfill. Burial will be at Elm Springs Cemetery in Elm Springs, Ark.

