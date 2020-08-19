Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Sue Bergthold (left), and her husband Dennis stand in front of the entrance to 2B's Auto Sales. Dennis is holding a picture of himself and Mitch Baldridge, the original second "B." Baldridge died of cancer in 2001 and Sue became the new second "B." After 27 years in business 2 B's Auto Sales is closing their doors on Sept. 1

After serving Siloam Springs for 27 years, Dennis and Sue Bergthold of 2B's Auto Sales are retiring Sept. 1.

The dealership's last business day will be Aug. 31. They will lease their property to America's Car Mart, according to Dennis Bergthold, one of the owners of 2B's Auto Sales.

"It was Car Mart who approached me last year and said they needed more property to grow," Bergthold said. "It wasn't even my idea, but the more I think about it the more I am excited."

Bergthold said he entered into a long-term lease with Car Mart, who Bergthold says plans to build a new building on the property. America's Car Mart was contacted several times but declined to comment.

In honor of their upcoming retirement, Bergthold said he plans to hold a garage sale on Friday, Aug. 21, so he can start liquidating their office supplies and plans to hold a farewell party the next day, Saturday, for the community, complete with hot dogs.

Bergthold started 2B's in 1993 with Mitch Baldridge, a friend who worked at the Chevrolet dealership in town. The original name of the dealership was Baldridge and Bergthold Auto Sales, but the owners kept getting tongue tied when they tried to pronounce the name so they changed it to 2B's Auto Sales.

Baldridge developed liver cancer in 2000 and passed away in 2001. Bergthold's wife, Sue, became the vice president of the company and the new second "B" soon after. The dealership will not have any outstanding debt owed on vehicles since all sales are financed through banks, Bergthold said.

Along with auto sales, 2B's operates a detailing shop on the property, Bergthold said. The couple does not plan to continue operating the detail shop when they retire, Bergthold said.

"Almost every day we were doing detailing for the general public," Bergthold said.

Over the years, the staff of 2B's has had some interesting experiences. Bergthold recounted an instance on a Friday, a few years ago where an employee from American Airline's office in Tulsa, Okla., came to purchase a vehicle.

The next day another employee from the same office came to purchase a vehicle. When Bergthold told the customer about the other employee from the same office coming to buy a vehicle there, the customer said the other employee was his cubical mate who had come down the day before, Bergthold said.

The customer did not know where his coworker went to buy a vehicle, only that it was in Siloam Springs, Bergthold said.

When asked what the couple has planned for their retirement, Bergthold said they have no immediate plans. He said they plan to spend time with Sue's elderly parents in Wisconsin and with their grandchildren. Bergthold said he wanted to look for something car related to occupy his time.

"I think I'll put an office in my home for things to keep track of, but we pretty much want to enjoy life," Bergthold said.