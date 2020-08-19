Photo submitted

The Siloam Springs Rotary Club resumed in person meetings on Aug. 4 at 28 Springs restaurant, in downtown Siloam Springs. For the meeting, President Tim Davis spoke about the start of the new Rotary year and the changes to how the meetings will take place this year. Rotarian and City Administrator Phillip Patterson (pictured) spoke to the club about the city passing a mask resolution on July 7, encouraging the public to wear masks and businesses to require patrons to wear masks if subject to directives by the Arkansas Department of Health. Patterson also spoke about the need for the city to close the Kayak Park at this time in order to comply with Gov. Asa Hutchinson's executive order on face coverings. Siloam Springs Rotary Club met again on Aug.18 at 28 Springs Restaurant, with guest speaker Brandy Stefonek, Siloam Springs Regional Hospital Emergency Department Director and ED Director at Northwest Health Emergency Department Fayetteville. She spoke about covid-19, the importance of not delaying medical care, what Siloam Springs Regional Hospital is doing to keep patients safe, and warning signs for stroke and heart attack. To attend future meeting, email Davis at [email protected]

