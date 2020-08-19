Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs tennis player Boone Henley returns a ball during Monday's tennis match against Greenwood at the John Brown University Tennis Complex.

The Siloam Springs tennis teams competed in their first match of the season Monday against Greenwood at the John Brown University Tennis Complex.

In girls, the doubles team of Eve Slater and Ohla Los defeated Greenwood's team of Sarah Beshears and Rebecca Harris 8-0.

The SSHS doubles team of Faith Howie and Brooklyn Williams defeated Greenwood's team of Kennedy Holland and Mackenzie Cannon 8-1.

In singles, Greenwood's A. King defeated Maribel Riley 7-5, while C. Hanna defeated Silvie Reid 8-4.

In boys, Siloam Springs' Lucas Junkermann was defeated by Zackery Beshears 8-4 at No. 1 singles.

Panthers No. 2 Boone Henley lost 8-0 to Greenwood's Jonathan Mitchell.

In boys doubles, the team of Montana Herrel and Malachi Becan lost to Micah Belue and Grayson Vaughn 8-6.

The SSHS team of Herrel and Mitchell Wheat lost to Brenden Hoskyn and J. Acosta 6-3.

"I thought we played well against a tough Greenwood team," head coach Scott Wright said. "We had some bright spots. Both girls doubles teams played well and our other players battled well. All in all a good first match and now we know what we need to improve on moving forward."

The Panthers and Lady Panthers were scheduled to return to action Tuesday afternoon at home against Russellville. Results were not available at presstime.

Both tennis teams are scheduled to host Rogers in a junior varsity match on Wednesday. The Panthers and Lady Panthers are back at home next Monday against Prairie Grove.