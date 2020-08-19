As you age, your groin and abdominal muscles weaken. That natural wear and tear plus pressure from an organ or tissue on a weak area of muscle can lead to a hernia. Most common in men older than age 40, according to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), hernias are portions of organs, such as the intestines, or tissue that bulge through weak spots in surrounding muscle.

Hernias occur most frequently in the groin, where they're known as inguinal hernias, but they can also form at the sites of scars (incisional hernias), in the upper thigh (femoral), near the top of the stomach (hiatal) and around the belly button (umbilical).

Hernias don't always have symptoms, but they often cause a bump beneath the skin that's visible during certain activities, such as standing or straining. Over time, a hernia may become painful.

The surgical solution

If you have a hernia, surgery is the only way to fix it, but you may not need an operation right away. For a small hernia, your physician may be able to gently press the portion of organ or tissue back into proper position and monitor it for changes. If that's not an option, you'll need laparoscopic or open surgery to close the hernia with stitches or surgical mesh. Hernia surgery is one of the most common operations in the United States, the NIH reports.

Easy does it

It's not always possible to prevent a hernia, but there are steps you can take to reduce your risk:

• Avoid smoking – Include plenty of fiber in your diet and drink lots of water to prevent constipation and straining during bowel movements.

• Maintain a healthy weight – Use proper technique when lifting heavy objects. Squat, instead of bending forward, and use your legs to generate power.

Ignorance isn't bliss

Ignoring a hernia can have serious consequences. If you allow a hernia to go untreated, the piece of organ or tissue that has pushed through an area of weak muscle may get stuck. Blood flow to the hernia can get cut off, putting the organ or tissue at risk of injury. This is known as strangulation, and it's a life-threatening medical emergency.

Signs of a strangulated hernia include:

• A bulge that sticks out all the time instead of intermittently

• Nausea

• Redness and tenderness at the hernia site

• Severe, persistent pain

• Vomiting

If you notice any of those signs, go to the nearest emergency department.