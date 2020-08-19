Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks to reporters at the state Capitol in Little Rock on Wednesday in this still of video provided by the governor's office.

Arkansas recorded 729 new cases of covid-19 on Wednesday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said, a jump compared to the past two days when new cases hovered near 410. Twelve more people also died of the virus, bringing the toll to 631.

Hutchinson said Wednesday the number of tests performed in the previous 24 hours was 6,025.

That number is higher than Monday and Tuesday, which respectively saw 4,093 and 4,675 tests performed.

Department of Health Secretary Dr. Jose Romero said the number of people hospitalized with covid-19 increased by seven to 499, while the number on a ventilator increased by eight to 114.

The number of active cases was 5,919, including 38 in nursing homes, 961 in correctional facilities and 4,920 in the general population, according to the secretary.

Romero said 696 more people have recovered from the virus, bringing the total so far to 47,666

Counties with the highest numbers of new covid-19 cases included Pulaski with 65, Jefferson with 56, Sebastian with 52, Craighead with 33, Washington with 32, Pope with 30, Benton with 29, Mississippi with 25, Garland with 25 and Johnson with 22.

